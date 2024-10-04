TfL awards new contract to KeolisAmey for DLR operations

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it has awarded KeolisAmey a new eight-year contract to operate and maintain the Docklands Light Railway (DLR), building on a successful partnership that began 10 years ago. The new contract is set to commence on 1 April 2025, following a competitive tendering process.

This latest agreement emphasises a commitment to enhancing customer experience and addressing anticipated service demands. Key improvements outlined in the new contract include:

Service enhancements: Upgraded timetables to increase service frequency and capacity, especially in areas experiencing population growth such as Royal Docks and the Isle of Dogs, where the DLR serves as a primary transport option

Environmental goals: Initiatives to help TfL reduce carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to improved air quality across London

Safety commitments: Continued support for TfL’s Vision Zero initiatives, aimed at eliminating fatalities and serious injuries within London’s transport system

Customer experience improvements: Full implementation and promotion of Access DLR, a free travel assistance service for individuals over 18 needing extra support New targets focused on customer satisfaction regarding ticket machines, lifts, escalators and information systems Enhanced performance measurement strategies to ensure high service levels Performance incentives aimed at reducing fare evasion and safeguarding TfL’s revenue

New fleet expansion: The introduction of 54 new DLR trains, replacing 33 older models and adding an additional 21 trains to increase overall capacity by 50%.

Tom Page, TfL’s General Manager for the DLR, said: “Over the next few years, customers will benefit from a number of improvements, including a fleet of new trains offering increased capacity and frequency, so the continuing support and new ideas KeolisAmey will bring to enhance the experience for customers will be invaluable.”

Alistair Gordon, CEO of Keolis UK, said: “We’re delighted to continue our journey with TfL and are looking forward to working together over the coming years to benefit all DLR customers.”

Operating across six Opportunity Areas, the DLR supports the potential development of over 124,000 homes and 200,000 jobs. Approximately 45,000 homes are either under construction or have planning permission within walking distance of the DLR, underscoring the railway’s essential role in supporting sustainable growth in the region.