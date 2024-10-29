SWR offers free travel for military personnel and veterans attending Remembrance events

Posted: 29 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

SWR is offering free travel to military personnel, veterans and Poppy Appeal volunteers attending Remembrance events in early November, as part of an initiative funded by the Department for Transport.

Credit: South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that it is offering free travel to active military personnel, veterans and volunteers attending Remembrance Sunday events. The initiative, funded by the Department for Transport (DfT), applies to SWR services for those in uniform or presenting suitable identification. This special arrangement covers several key remembrance events.

The free travel initiative includes:

National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London: Free travel to and from Waterloo Station is available for veterans and personnel on either 9 or 10 November. Return travel can be made on 10 November 2024

Submariners’ Remembrance Service: Free travel is available on either 2 or 3 November, with a return option on 3 November

London Poppy Day: Royal British Legion volunteers collecting for the Poppy Appeal can travel for free to and from Waterloo on 30 October and 31 October, with a return option on Thursday or Friday (1 November).

Important travel notices

SWR has advised customers to plan ahead, as engineering works are scheduled in South West London, Surrey and Hampshire on 3 November and 10 November. Passengers should check journey planners and National Rail Enquiries for potential delays or alternate routes.

Peter Williams, Customer and Commercial Director for South Western Railway, said: “Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity for people across the country to reflect on the sacrifices made by generations of service personnel. Alongside the rest of the railway industry, we are pleased to honour this sacrifice by offering free travel to active personnel and veterans attending Remembrance Sunday and London Poppy Day events. This initiative is especially meaningful to us, as many of our SWR colleagues have a proud background in the armed forces.”

SWR has a history of supporting military-related causes and initiatives. The company has signed the Armed Forces Covenant, holds a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award, and has an internal network of colleagues with armed forces backgrounds.