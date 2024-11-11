Conductors prepare for opening of Northumberland line in December 2024

Northern has announced that the Northumberland line is set to reopen to passengers in December for the first time in 60 years, following a £298.5 million redevelopment. As part of the preparations, Northern is training new conductors to operate the service, with expectations that the line will provide a significant boost to the local community.

Northern plans to run two daytime services an hour from Monday to Saturday, and one train per hour in the evenings and on Sundays. The journey time along the 18-mile route will be around 35 minutes, making it a convenient option for commuters, students and those travelling for leisure. Single fares will be capped at £3, with a maximum return fare of £6.

A total of 18 new conductors have been recruited for the line, with plans for 82 staff to be fully trained by the time the service begins. The conductors are undergoing an intensive three-month training programme, which includes customer assistance, safety protocols, ticket sales and emergency procedures. They will also complete at least four trips along the route to become familiar with the line.

Lee Cooper, Lead Conductor Team Manager in Newcastle, said: “Everyone is really excited about the line opening. This is a game changer for the area and I know a lot of people are talking about it.”

Martin Bowes, one of the first to complete the training, said: “When I moved to Blyth 18 years ago they were talking about reopening the line and a lot of people thought this would never actually happen. But we’re about to begin running services and I feel privileged to be a part of it, because it will make a massive difference to people in the area. It will open a lot of doors to people in places like Ashington, as they will be able to get into Newcastle in just over 30 minutes.”

The redevelopment of the line follows years of planning and collaboration between the Department for Transport (DfT), Network Rail, Northumberland County Council, and Northern. It also marks the return of passenger services to a line that has only been used for freight in recent years.

In addition to the new train services, Northern has introduced a simplified pricing structure to make travel more affordable. Passengers can buy single tickets at half the price of a return fare, and the operator has worked with Nexus, the body that manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, to offer integrated fares for multi-modal journeys. The Pop ‘Pay As You Go’ payment system will allow passengers to easily switch between Metro and Northern services.

The Northumberland Line’s reopening is seen as a positive step for local transport in the North East, and the new services are expected to improve connectivity and access to employment and education opportunities across the region.