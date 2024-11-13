Transport Secretary orders review into train fare evasion policies

Posted: 13 November 2024

The UK Transport Secretary has ordered an independent review into train fare evasion policies to ensure fair treatment for passengers and address concerns over potential overuse of prosecution.

The UK Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has commissioned an independent review into how train companies address suspected fare evasion, with a focus on ensuring fair and transparent practices for all passengers. The review will assess the clarity of ticket terms and conditions, how they are communicated to the public and when prosecution should be considered a necessary course of action.

Train operators in the UK currently use various methods to ensure that passengers pay the correct fares, including the option of prosecuting fare evaders. However, recent reports have raised concerns about instances where passengers making honest mistakes might have faced disproportionately severe penalties. The Transport Secretary has tasked the Office for Rail and Road (ORR), the independent regulator, to lead the review and evaluate operators’ enforcement and broader consumer practices in this area, with particular attention to the role of prosecutions.

Haigh said: “Make no mistake, deliberate fare-dodging has no place on our railways and must be tackled, but innocent people shouldn’t feel like a genuine mistake will land them in court. An independent review is the right course of action, and will help restore passengers’ confidence in the system. It is clear that ticketing is far too complicated, with a labyrinth of different fares and prices which can be confusing for passengers. That’s why we have committed to the biggest overhaul of our railways in a generation, including simplifying fares to make travelling by train easier.”

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “We welcome the opportunity to conduct this review. It is important passengers are treated fairly and dealt with consistently and proportionately when ticketing issues arise, whilst also balancing the legitimate revenue protection interests of operators and taxpayers.”

The Transport Secretary has encouraged ORR to consult with independent legal and industry experts, as well as representatives from passenger advocacy groups, to ensure a comprehensive approach. Officials from the Department for Transport (DfT) will work closely with the ORR to finalise the review’s scope, timelines and terms of reference, with the aim of implementing fairer and more transparent fare enforcement policies across the UK railway network.