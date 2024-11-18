U.S. Special Envoy launches ‘Better on Board’ charter for Belfast public transport

Posted: 18 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Joe Kennedy III, U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, has launched the ‘Better on Board’ public transport charter, to promote sustainable and healthier travel choices in Belfast and beyond.

Credit: Translink

Translink has announced that Joe Kennedy III, the U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, has launched the ‘Better on Board’ public transport charter aimed at fostering a cleaner, greener and healthier future for Belfast and Northern Ireland. The initiative, supported by over 20 partners representing more than 100,000 people across the region, signals a combined effort to prioritise public transport as the primary travel choice.

Unveiled at Translink’s Driving the Future Today! event at Belfast’s Grand Central Station, the ‘Better on Board’ movement seeks to encourage a shift from private car use to public transport. It aims to reduce emissions, improve air quality and promote healthier, more sustainable travel choices in the region.

Kennedy said: “This is an excellent initiative and an example of everyone coming together with a common goal and future vision to reimagine Northern Ireland’s cities and motivate meaningful and tangible change for a better environment for all its people. Modal shift will also serve to make Belfast an even more attractive, accessible and modern city for investors and staff. The recently launched hourly Enterprise service connecting Belfast and Dublin and the towns and cities in between will also play a significant role in creating new opportunities for Northern Ireland businesses and its people.”

The launch is backed by several prominent organisations, including Translink, which operates Northern Ireland’s public transport network, and the Belfast Chamber, which represents local businesses.

Translink’s CEO Chris Conway said: “The Better on Board Charter represents our shared vision for a more connected, accessible, and sustainable region. We’re thrilled to launch this initiative with the backing of several key partners, and we warmly invite more businesses and organisations to join us in this vital journey.”

The Better on Board initiative also complements recent improvements in the region’s transport infrastructure, such as the newly launched hourly Enterprise service connecting Belfast and Dublin. This service is expected to enhance connectivity between key towns and cities, offering new opportunities for businesses and residents.