Egis and SYSTRA secure framework to provide consultancy services to Irish Rail

Egis and SYSTRA have announced that they have been awarded a Single Party Framework Agreement to deliver consultancy services to Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail). The contract will facilitate comprehensive advisory support across various stages of infrastructure project development, reinforcing Iarnród Éireann’s long-term strategy for expanding and modernising Ireland’s rail network. Turner and Townsend will serve as subcontractors under this framework.

The framework will enable Egis and SYSTRA to assist Irish Rail with services in three primary areas:

Strategic and Policy Advisory – Egis and SYSTRA will support Irish Rail in developing operational strategies, guiding policy initiatives, and addressing sustainability and infrastructure management. This will play a critical role in aligning Ireland’s rail objectives with national transport and sustainability goals

Technical and Design Advisory – The two firms will provide technical guidance on railway infrastructure upgrades, including station design, signalling and telecom systems, while ensuring adherence to sustainability and climate standards

Contract Advisory – Egis and SYSTRA will oversee procurement strategies, contract development and project management best practices to enhance cost efficiency and ensure effective project delivery.

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, said: “Iarnród Éireann is working to be the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network. Through our existing investment programme, and through the pathway outlined under the All-Island Strategic Rail Review, we are in the midst of a transformative era for rail transport in Ireland. Under this framework, we look forward to working with Egis and SYSTRA across a range of projects and programmes, and benefiting from their expertise and insight.”

Andrew Doyle, Egis Director of Rail in Ireland, said: “Through this collaboration with Iarnród Éireann, Egis and SYSTRA will contribute significantly to the modernisation and expansion of Ireland’s rail network, helping to deliver more efficient, sustainable, customer-focused, and forward-thinking infrastructure solutions.“

The partnership builds on Egis and SYSTRA’s history of working together on international projects, including a high-speed rail development in Morocco as part of the country’s preparation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.