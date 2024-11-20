British Steel unveils £10 million rail stocking hub in Scunthorpe

Posted: 20 November 2024

British Steel has opened a £10 million rail stocking facility in Scunthorpe, enhancing its capacity to support the UK rail network with ready-to-dispatch, high-quality rails.

British Steel, the UK’s sole manufacturer of rail, has announced that it has inaugurated a £10 million rail stocking facility at its headquarters in Scunthorpe. The facility, the largest of its kind in the country, is a significant step in supporting the supply of rail to Network Rail and ensuring an efficient supply chain.

The investment is part of British Steel’s strategy to increase the UK’s rail infrastructure. By ensuring ready availability of rail stock, the facility aims to enhance the delivery and maintenance of railway lines across the nation.

Craig Harvey, Commercial Director for Rail at British Steel, said: “We are committed to building the railways of the future, and this investment supports the government’s ambition to improve rail travel and connectivity throughout the UK. It will also enhance our long-term strategic partnership with Network Rail.”

The new hub can house up to 25,000 tonnes of 108m finished rails, including popular sections like 56E1 and 60E2. Equipped with 11 multi-gantry hoists, the facility allows safe handling, storage and transportation of rail products. All rails undergo rigorous testing and quality assurance before dispatch or welding into 216m lengths.

Julia Territt, Supply Chain Operations Director at Network Rail, said: “Our focus remains on ensuring that we have continued delivery of rail supply, now and into the future, so that we can continue delivering reliable services for our passengers. We’re pleased to see the ongoing commitment to supporting the UK rail network with the investment in the new facilities in Scunthorpe.”

The investment aligns with the broader objectives of Jingye, British Steel’s parent company, which has focused on modernising operations and creating a sustainable future for the business.

British Steel aims to meet the evolving demands of its customers while supporting the UK’s rail infrastructure. Harvey noted that the new facility positions the company to address challenges and enhance service for operators both domestically and internationally.

The Scunthorpe facility reinforces British Steel‘s commitment to quality, efficiency and collaboration, strengthening its role in the UK’s rail industry and beyond.