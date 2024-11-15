Darlington Station hits milestone with new Eastern Concourse completion

Posted: 15 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The completion of the Eastern Concourse is a crucial step in the £140 million redevelopment of Darlington Station, paving the way for the next phase, which is set to be completed by late 2025.

Credit: Tees Valley Combined Authority

Tees Valley Combined Authority has announced that the £140 million redevelopment of Darlington Station has reached a significant milestone with the completion of the new Eastern Concourse building. This key phase of the project has been delivered on time and on budget by the Tees Valley Mayor and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The concourse is now set to be transferred to Network Rail, marking the beginning of its next development phase, which will include fitting the building with retail spaces and passenger amenities. The concourse is expected to open to the public by late 2025.

The Darlington Station transformation, led in collaboration with Tees Valley Combined Authority, Network Rail, LNER and Darlington Borough Council, includes extensive upgrades beyond the new concourse. The station overhaul features two additional platforms, a 650-space multi-story car park, a new transport interchange and a revitalised Western entrance. The concourse will also connect with the historic station building through a new elevated walkway, preserving the station’s heritage while enhancing modern passenger services.

Mayor Ben Houchen said: “This transformative project will provide Darlington passengers with the station they deserve while helping to boost the number of services we’re able to provide across our region and securing national rail links to and from Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool. We look forward to progress continuing at pace and for the full transformation project being finished next year as we celebrate 200 years of the railways.”

Work on the new concourse had been managed by Willmott Dixon, while BAM will oversee the next phase, which involves the interior fit-out. Simultaneously, Willmott Dixon continues to work on the multi-story car park and transport interchange, with the entire project on schedule for completion before the end of 2025.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority contributed £43 million to the project, alongside £96 million from Network Rail and the Department for Transport (DfT). The station redevelopments timing coincides with a major historical milestone: 2025 will mark 200 years since the launch of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, widely recognised as the world’s first passenger railway.

This modernised facility is set to support increased travel capacity and local economic growth while honouring Darlington’s significant role in railway history.