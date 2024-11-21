11 young people graduate from QTS Rail Skills Academy in East Kilbride

0 SHARES

Posted: 21 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The QTS Rail Skills Academy in East Kilbride has successfully graduated 11 young people, equipping them with essential skills and opportunities to begin careers in the rail industry.

Credit: QTS Group

QTS Group has announced that the inaugural programme of the QTS Rail Skills Academy in East Kilbride has successfully concluded, equipping 11 young individuals with the skills needed for careers in the rail industry. The academy, part of a collaboration between QTS Training and Network Rail, had been funded by South Lanarkshire Council and launched in July 2024. Over a 10-week period, participants engaged in both classroom learning and hands-on track experience.

The academy was part of the East Kilbride Enhancement Project’s legacy programme, aiming to address the rail industry’s skills shortage. Training included employability and core skills, health and safety, track safety and an SQA Level 4 Practical Skills for Employment qualification. Participants also gained practical experience at the East Kilbride Enhancement project site.

Director of QTS Training, Lorna Gibson, said: “They have worked so hard over these 10 weeks and to see them grow and develop has been a very rewarding experience. Thanks to our partnership with South Lanarkshire Council and Network Rail, we have been able to give them the chance to start their careers within rail, while also working to bridge the skills gap that currently exists within our industry.”

As part of the graduation celebration, a speed recruitment event connected graduates with potential employers, including QTS, Story Contracting, AmcoGiffen, SPL Powerlines, and Network Rail.

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director of Network Rail Scotland, said: “Our industry is always looking to add and foster talent, and the Rail Skills Academy is a great way for young people to see if the railway is the place for them to pursue a career in an exciting industry that is a major employer and makes a significant contribution of up to £1.3bn each year to Scotland’s economy.”

This marks the eighth Rail Skills Academy run by QTS, boasting a 97% employment rate among its graduates. The success of this programme not only addresses an industry need but also provides life-changing opportunities for young people, ensuring a stronger future workforce for Scotland’s rail sector.