Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

TransPennine to offer extra late-night services for Manchester and Liverpool concert-goers

TransPennine Express (TPE) is set to run two additional late-night rail services in December 2024 to accommodate concert-goers travelling between Manchester and Liverpool.

The extra trains are being offered to music fans attending major events in the two cities. The first service will depart from Manchester Airport at 00:50 on 16 December, following Paul McCartney’s performance at Co-op Live Arena on Sunday evening. This train will also stop at Manchester Piccadilly at 01:02 before heading directly to Liverpool Lime Street.

A second late-night train will leave Manchester Victoria at 00:42 on 18 December, for those attending Slipknot’s concert the previous night. This service will make stops at Newton-le-Willows and Lea Green before reaching Liverpool Lime Street.

Adam Fairclough, Interim Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to offer these additional services to help concert attendees return home after the shows, as well as support the night-time economy. We encourage customers to plan ahead and check service times, as trains may be busy.”

Tickets for these rail services can be purchased through the TransPennine Express website or app.

Thameslink Station staff honoured with British Empire Medals for exceptional service

Two Thameslink station team members, Joe Healy and Siggy Cragwell, have been awarded British Empire Medals (BEMs) in the King’s Birthday Honours for their contributions to the railway.

Joe Healy, station manager at Luton Airport Parkway and Harpenden, has been recognised for his work supporting people with special educational needs and disabilities, helping them use the railway with greater confidence and independence. His BEM was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire at RAF Henlow.

Siggy Cragwell, 85, Thameslink’s oldest employee, received his BEM after 62 years of service at Elstree & Borehamwood. He arrived in the UK from Barbados as part of the Windrush generation. The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London presented him with the award at the Tower of London.

Joe expressed his surprise and gratitude, saying receiving the BEM felt like a dream. Siggy, who has had a long cricket career, shared his joy, proudly showing off his medal to passengers at the rail station.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We are in awe of what Joe and Siggy have achieved. They continue to deliver the very best in customer service to passengers at their stations. We’re absolutely thrilled their work has been recognised in this way.”

London Overground unveils new line names and colours

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has launched six new London Overground line names and colours at Dalston Junction station, marking a major update to the iconic Tube map. The change aims to simplify navigation for millions while celebrating London’s diverse cultural heritage.

The renamed Windrush line, which serves Dalston Junction, honours the Windrush generation’s contributions. An accompanying exhibition highlights their stories. Guests including Levi Roots and singer Mica Paris, both with Windrush connections, joined the event.

Other lines reflect unique aspects of London’s history:

Mildmay Line (blue): Celebrates Shoreditch’s Mildmay Hospital, pivotal during the HIV/AIDS crisis

Weaver Line (maroon): Highlights the textile trade history of East London

Suffragette Line (green): Honours the women’s rights movement in the East End

Liberty Line (grey): Represents the historic independence of Havering

Lioness Line (yellow): Recognises the legacy of England’s women’s football team.

Over 6,000 new signs, maps and audiovisual updates have been installed across rail stations and trains. TfL engaged communities through walking tours, weaving events, and football festivals to introduce the changes.

“These distinct line identities not only improve navigation but celebrate London’s rich history and the contributions of its people,” said Mayor Khan. The new Overground lines reflect the city’s vibrant diversity and its enduring cultural legacy.