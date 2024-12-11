Network Rail to test large screen for live travel updates at London Euston

As part of its five-point plan to enhance the passenger experience at London Euston, Network Rail has announced that it is set to trial the use of the station’s large screen for live travel updates. The trial will begin on the evening of 11 December 2024, with the aim of providing clearer and more visible information to passengers.

The former advertisement board, located where the departure boards used to be, will display real-time updates about train services. This move is in response to passenger feedback, with many requesting the return of a prominent, central display for travel information.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I’m pleased to see Network Rail taking action and making progress on its five-point plan to alleviate some of the issues faced at Euston – particularly at this time of year, when the festive period brings an increase in passengers. We’ve been clear the station simply hasn’t been good enough for customers, and that’s why we recently tasked Network Rail with making immediate improvements to address crowding and give passengers the experience they deserve.”

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial to display travel information on Euston station’s large screen this week. Our five-point plan is all about making quick and effective improvements to make journeys smoother for everyone and we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this in time for the busy festive travel period.”

The large screen will be gradually tested from 11 December, with full activation expected the following week. During the testing phase, passengers are encouraged to rely on the other screens in the concourse for the most accurate travel updates.

This initiative builds on previous improvements made under the five-point plan, such as earlier boarding for Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway trains. Feedback from passengers who’ve experienced early boarding has been positive, with many reporting a calmer and more relaxed station atmosphere, particularly during peak times.

With engineering works impacting other major routes into London, passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly. The station is expected to be very busy over the festive period, and it is recommended to travel before 24 December or after 2 January 2025 for a smoother experience.