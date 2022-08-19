SNCF order 15 more Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains from Alstom

Posted: 19 August 2022 | Elliot Robinson (Global Railway Review) |

Alstom have received an additional order from SNCF for 15 15 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains, worth almost €590 million.

Exterior view of the Avelia Horizon very high-speed train – Non-contractual design for illustration purposes. ©Alstom Advanced & Creative Design

Alstom has received an additional order for 15 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains from SNCF Voyageurs, worth almost €590 million. The trains ordered are the new generation 4-voltage high-speed trains, which meet the requirements of European traffic. The Avelia Horizon portfolio reaches ambitious objectives in terms of competitiveness in the rail sector and profitability for SNCF Voyageurs, with a total acquisition cost that is 20 per cent lower than the previous generation.

Avelia Horizon consists of two innovative short-length, high-performance and compact-power cars, and articulated double-deck coaches. Their design allows for a 20 per cent increase in passenger capacity, enabling the train to accommodate up to 740 passengers when using the most efficient configuration.

Maintenance costs will be over 30 per cent lower than those currently recorded by SNCF Voyageurs in France. The train’s maintainability is considered from the design phase, with a remote diagnostic system allowing predictive maintenance, which improves the trains’ reliability and availability. Many components have been optimised to simplify, reduce, and allow longer intervals between maintenance interventions. Thanks to its aerodynamic design and more efficient traction, the new generation of high-speed trains will consume 20 per cent less energy than existing high-speed trains.

“This order once again seals the success of very high-speed trains and of the Avelia Horizon platform,” Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France, said. “This solution meets the technological, economic and competitive challenges of SNCF, in an environment of strong passenger demand for low-carbon mobility solutions.”

This is the second optional tranche from the Avelia Horizon innovation partnership framework agreement for this new generation of very high-speed trains, completing the 100 trains order by SNCF Voyageurs for commercial operation in France.