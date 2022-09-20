InnoTrans 2022 opens its doors

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

The thirteenth InnoTrans has officially begun where 2,834 exhibitors from 56 countries are occupying the entire exhibition grounds of the Messe Berlin.

Credit: Messe Berlin GmbH

The wait is over – after four years, this railway industry is meeting once again in person at InnoTrans in Berlin.

“Nothing comes close to meeting in person, seeing old friends again and making new contacts on the stands and at the many specialist events that accompany the trade fair,” says Martin Ecknig, CEO of Messe Berlin. “No video presentation, regardless of how well made, can replace seeing, hearing, smelling and even testing products at the event.”

Ahead of taking part in the official InnoTrans 2022 Opening Ceremony, EU Transport Commissioner Adina Vălean sees the transition to new forms of mobility as a pan-European task. “In the years to come rail transport will be the focus of European transport policy, and InnoTrans, the leading international trade fair for transport technology, provides a valuable insight into how our plans will become reality. I am looking forward to witnessing some of the 250 innovations on display at this year’s InnoTrans, which will contribute to making rail transport and public transport more sustainable and resilient.”

A total of 2,834 exhibitors from 56 countries are taking part in InnoTrans 2022 and occupy the entire exhibition grounds, including the new fair hall hub27 and outdoor display areas. The world of transport technology and mobility is represented in 42 display halls and on a total area of 200,000 square metres.

“InnoTrans provides a market coverage that is unparalleled anywhere in the world,” says Kerstin Schulz, the Director of InnoTrans. “The products and services include drive systems, buses, cyber-security, ERTMS, AI, maintenance, trams, hydrogen-powered trains and dual-mode vehicles. I am also especially looking forward to the many international delegations, including from Egypt, Korea, Japan, Brazil, the USA, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.“

Innovations for the climate

The slogan of this years opening event is ’The Future of Mobility in Times of Climate Change’. Sustainability has become an important topic for the railway industry. Overall, visitors can look forward to around 250 world innovations in the five segments Railway Technology, Railway Infrastructure, Public Transport, Interiors und Tunnel Construction.

In addition, InnoTrans 2022 is displaying 124 new vehicles on 3,500m of rail track and the outdoor displays – including hydrogen-powered trains. Siemens Mobility is presenting the Mireo Plus H, the next generation of hydrogen-powered trains, as well as the Mireo Plus B, which features a high-performance modular battery system. The hydrogen-powered passenger train Coradia iLint from Alstom is currently in service on commercial lines in Germany, and is due to operate twice daily from Berlin-Spandau to Berlin-Ostbahnhof. Guests of Alstom and selected partners will be able to enjoy a test ride.

Among the exhibits being shown by Alstom on the outdoor display area are the double-decker Coradia Stream, a high-capacity train for regional services, and the Traxx locomotive featuring a last-mile option, which uses the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Stadler is taking part with seven vehicles this year. For the first time the company is showing the public its hydrogen-powered FLIRT H2 multiple unit train for the American passenger rail market. In addition, Stadler is presenting its latest-generation TINA tram. This features a fully integrated drive system which for the first time allows for a completely new interior concept that dispenses with steps and platforms.

For the first time, Südostbayernbahn (SOB) is presenting an innovative train (Ideenzug) which it has developed. This “laboratory of the future on rails“ features 10 different modules, seven in-house designed seating systems, newly designed doors, as well as office compartments and a passenger information system that among other things displays free seats. In July, it earned SOB the Innovation Award of Bundesverband SchienenNahverkehr (BSN).

An indrustry engaged in dialogue

At numerous specialist events during InnoTrans 2022, debate and discussion will take place on topics surrounding sustainable mobility. On 20 September 2022 at 16:00, the InnoTrans Convention will kick off with the Rail Leaders‘ Summit. In addition to Adina Vălean and Dr. Volker Wissing, speakers will include ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst and industry representatives from Canada, Australia, Japan and the USA.

Over the days to follow, Dialogue Forums held by Verband der Bahnindustrie (VDB), Deutsches Verkehrsforum (DVF), Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes (UNIFE), Verband Deutscher Verkehrsunternehmen (VDV) and Verband der Elektro- und Digitalindustrie (ZVEI) will take place at InnoTrans 2022.

Mobility+

Rail transport is increasingly becoming part of a world of networked mobility. InnoTrans 2022 has taken this trend into account by introducing the new Mobility+ segment. Exhibitors displaying supplementary mobility services will come together with national and international transport companies, transport networks and administrations and present their concepts and systems to the industry.

Exhibitors’ products and services will range from shared mobility, mobility apps with travel information, booking and payment functions, to technology solutions such as on-demand transit systems and flying objects such as drones. Solutions such as first/last mile options as well as ride sharing providers will also be represented. The Mobility+ Corner will discuss new forms of networked mobility, and at five other Speakers’ Corners companies will hold keynote speeches with ideas on new products and industry news.