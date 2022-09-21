Global Railway Review at InnoTrans – Day two recap

Posted: 21 September 2022 | Global Railway Review |

During the second day of InnoTrans 2022, the Global Railway Review team have been in Berlin to break the latest news.

Credit: InnoTrans

Day two of the thirteenth edition of InnoTrans, was almost as exciting as the first. The Global Railway Review team was in Berlin to bring you some of the breaking news stories from InnoTrans 2022. Here are some of the biggest news stories and events that the team got involved with on day two of InnoTrans.

Stadler complete MOU signing at InnoTrans 2022

It was announced that Stadler had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the design and delivery of four zero emission hydrogen FLIRT trains for California. Read more here.

Hitachi Rail unveil cutting-edge battery hybrid train at InnoTrans

During day two of InnoTrans, Hitachi Rail and Trenitalia unveiled the cutting edge ‘Blues Train’, a new train which will cut emissions and fuel consumption by more than 50 per cent. The train’s inauguration comes ahead of its introduction into passenger service in Italy later in 2022, where it will offer more seamless, sustainable travel for passengers. Read more here.

BCRRE to collaborate with Global Centre for Rail Excellence

The University of Birmingham’s Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) and the Global Centre for Rail Excellence (GCRE) have signed an agreement to partner on Research & Development and innovation activities on the site of a world class rail testing centre in Wales. The agreement was announced by Professor Clive Roberts (BCRRE Director) and Simon Jones (CEO of the Global Centre for Rail Excellence). Read more here.

UNIFE sign MOU with CARS and RSI at InnoTrans 2022

The Canadian Association of Railway Suppliers (CARS), the Railway Supply Institute (RSI) and the European Rail Supply Industry Association (UNIFE) announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), effective from 20 September 2022, to establish future collaborations between railway supply industry organisations. Read more here.

Outside of reporting on the latest breaking news developments, the Global Railway Review team has been viewing the latest rolling stock on display at InnoTrans. Below are some the pictures taken, be on the lookout for a full article about the display during day three of InnoTrans.

The team also attended several talks, including the VDB Dialogue Forum. The event was based around the topic “Rethink Mobility: Innovation paths to a new era of intelligent climate solutions”, and featured several exciting speeches from people such as Josef Doppelbauer, the Executive Director for the ERA, Henrik Hololei, the Director-General DG MOVE and the European Commission, and Markus Fritz, the Vice President of Main Line Signalling for Thales Deutschland.

“The mobility of tomorrow is a fully integrated multimodal transport system, rail can be that system” Josef Doppelbauer, the Executive Director for the ERA, said during the event. “To do this, we need to have a quality rail system, have affordable prices for passengers and get rid of rail’s bad image. Digitalisation will be key to this.”

Global Railway Review will be covering InnoTrans content throughout the whole event, so keep coming back to the site for regular updates on the latest news and developments.