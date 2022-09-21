Recommended

Stadler complete MOU signing at InnoTrans 2022

Stadler have signed an MOU with CalSTA and Caltrans for four zero emission hydrogen FLIRT trains to be deployed in California.

The MOU Signature Event at the Stadler FLIRT H2 SBCTA vehicle at InnoTrans in Berlin.

Stadler has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) for the design and delivery of four zero emission hydrogen FLIRT trains for California. This MOU articulates the responsibilities and roles of each stakeholder and will lead to a contract which outlines the procurement of the zero emission multiple units, with the option to purchase up 25 units.

The vehicles are intended to be deployed state-wide in California and this MOU stands as an interim agreement for work to begin on California’s next big rail investment.

Stadler is the only manufacturer in North America that designs and builds service proven rail vehicles compliant with the FRA AVT Crashworthiness Standards. Stadler is also one of very few original equipment manufacturers who has built a zero-emission multiple unit train powered by hydrogen fuel cell technology.  For these reasons, CalSTA and CalTrans have entered into the Memorandum of Understanding with Stadler.

Speakers Martin Ritter (CEO at Stadler US), Dr. Ansgar Brockmeyer (Executive Vice President Marketing & Sales of the Stadler Group), Chad Edison (Chief Deputy Secretary for Rail and Transit at CalSTA) and Matt Sibul (Director of Sales and Program Development at Stadler US) toast to celebrate the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Stadler sold a FLIRT H2 to another California customer, San Bernardino County Transit Authority (SBCTA), in 2019. The vehicle was presented to the public for the first time at InnoTrans 2022. The FLIRT H2 for SBCTA is intended to start passenger service in 2024 as the first hydrogen-powered passenger train in service in the United States.

“Stadler’s goal is to help make travel in North America environmentally friendly through the vehicles and services we provide,” Martin Ritter, CEO of Stadler US, said. “Only very few rail lines in the US are electrified, which is why solutions like the FLIRT H2 are so important here. It is great to be part of California’s move toward eco-friendly travel with another zero-emission project in the state and we look forward to continuing our work with CalSTA and CalTrans to make this a reality.”

The Stadler FLIRT is a single-deck multiple-unit train designed for intercity and long-distance travel. Stadler has sold 2000 units of its bestseller in 21 countries. In addition to fully electric, diesel and multi-mode propulsion Stadler also offers FLIRT vehicles with alternative drive solutions such as battery and hydrogen. Stadler’s battery train, the FLIRT Akku, currently holds the world record for achieving the furthest distance for a battery train in battery-only mode.