Rail Innovation Cluster launched by University of Birmingham at InnoTrans

0 SHARES

The University of Birmingham’s Centre for Railway Research and Education has launched a Rail Innovation Cluster to support SMEs at InnoTrans 2022.

A new home for businesses looking to deliver innovation into the rail sector has been launched by the University of Birmingham’s Centre for Railway Research and Education (BCRRE) at InnoTrans 2022. The BCRRE Rail Innovation Cluster’s vision is to support SMEs to deliver greater value and innovative capability in the rail supply chain, both in the UK and abroad. Building on BCRRE’s many years of experience in assisting SMEs to enter the rail industry as start-ups or through diversification from other sectors, the cluster will focus on three core areas of activity:

Innovation – collaborating with industry partners to accelerate and de-risk innovation projects

SMEs – supporting SMEs to innovate successfully, including developing collaborative projects utilising BCRRE’s world class research expertise

International – using BCRRE’s international partnerships to create opportunities for UK companies to collaborate globally.

The Cluster will be a one-stop knowledge hub for SMEs. Industry-facing, it will be staffed by supply chain experts with sector knowledge and sector connections, vital for maintaining BCRRE’s continuing success with establishing ‘spin out’ companies.

For the ‘client side’, framework contractors and manufacturers, the Cluster will bring new and vibrant SMEs to their attention, invigorating the supply chain, and delivering innovation into the sector.

The University of Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education is ideally placed to deliver this service. An active member of the European Rail Clusters Initiative, it is also the lead university in the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network (UKRRIN). The Cluster will act as a bridge between UKRRIN members from industry and academia, SMEs, and international partners, including through the ERCI.

“The BCRRE Rail Innovation Cluster is a crucial initiative that brings together our world-leading railway R&D capability at the University with our breadth of industry knowledge, experience and partnerships,” Alexander Burrows, Director of Enterprise and Innovation for the BCRRE, said. “Railways globally have a vital role to play in addressing climate change and there is an urgent need to decarbonise transport networks as quickly as possible. Our team is already working effectively with a range of partners towards these aims and the Rail Innovation Cluster will play a key role in enabling more rapid and effective development and deployment of technologies. We look forward to making that happen.”