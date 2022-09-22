CER present DAC Sector Statement at InnoTrans 2022

CER presented, on behalf of European railway stakeholders, the “2022 DAC Sector Statement – Digital Automatic Coupling” at InnoTrans 2022.

CER Executive Director Alberto Mazzola (left) presenting the Statement to Henrik Hololei, European Commission Director General for Mobility and Transport (right) - Credit: CER

At InnoTrans 2022, Alberto Mazzola, Executive Director of the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Companies (CER) presented, on behalf of the European railway stakeholders, the “2022 DAC Sector Statement – Digital Automatic Coupling – a key element for the digital transformation of the European railway system” to Henrik Hololei, European Commission Director General for Mobility and Transport.

This Sector Statement on the Digital Automatic Coupler (DAC) showcases the need, and the advantages, to roll-out this innovative device across the European railway system in an accelerated and concerted manner, presents the commitment of the European railway sector and calls the European Commission, the Member States, and the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) to action.

The signatories of the statement are the European railway stakeholders AERRL, ALE, ALLRAIL, CER, EAL, EIM, FEDECRAIL, NB RAIL, UIP, UIRR, UITP, UIC, and UNIFE.

According to the European railway sector, the DAC is not a simple upgrade programme for the rolling-stock for railway freight transport, it is the key element for digital transformation with benefits for the entire railway system and society.

Alberto Mazzola underlined to the European Commission, Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (ERJU) and the European Union Agency for Railways that it is important to work together to realise a successful deployment of DAC, and that a concerted approach, supported by the Commission, the ERJU and the Agency together with the sector is needed.

“The European railway sector is fully committed to contribute to the successful and stepwise development of the DAC by 2030,” Alberto Mazzola, Executive Director of CER, said. “The competitiveness of rail freight relies on investments in rail infrastructure and on digital innovation. The timely deployment of DAC will certainly contribute to the much needed and called for increase of the rail market share. Its success will depend on whether the appropriate funding is secured, a sound migration and financing concept is collectively developed, and mature technology is available to allow a rapid roll-out in the European countries concerned. We are striving to fulfil all these conditions”.