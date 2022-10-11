Class 321 Swift Express Freight to begin service

0 SHARES

Eversholt Rail have reached an agreement with Varamis Rail to lease a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train to deliver light goods across the UK.

The Class 321 Swift Express Freight train

Eversholt Rail have reached an agreement with Varamis Rail to lease a Class 321 Swift Express Freight train to deliver light goods at high speed across the UK. Varamis will be running services five nights a week from Birmingham to Scotland for a major parcel carrier.

The Class 321 Swift Express Freight provides all electric traction delivering an environmentally friendly alternative to HGVs predominantly used in the logistics sector. The ex-passenger trains have been repurposed for freight use with high capacity and 100mph services able to access rail terminals, ports, and city centres across the rail network.

Eversholt Rail have committed to converting four further Class 321 Swift Express Freight trains. This work is being carried out by Gemini Rail Group and due for completion by the end of 2022. Negotiations continue with multiple operators regarding these trains and leases will be agreed in the coming months.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Varamis,” Paul Sutherland, Client Services Director at Eversholt Rail, said. “We share a vision to decarbonise the transportation of goods, encouraging modal shift from road to rail whilst contributing towards the UK Government’s ambition to decarbonise the rail sector by 2050.”

“The Team at Varamis are delighted to take delivery of the Class 321 Swift Express,” Phil Read, Managing Director for Varamis Rail, said. “As a new TOC entrant, I would like to thank Eversholt Rail in supporting Varamis become the UKs newest and greenest train operator.”