LTG Cargo Polska starts transporting cargo for Cedrob

LTG Cargo Polska has announced the start of rail transportation services for Cedrob, one of Poland’s largest poultry producers.

Aerial view of colorful freight trains at sunset.

LTG Cargo Polska, a subsidiary of LTG Cargo, the freight transportation company of the Lietuvos geležinkeliai (LTG) Group, has started providing rail transport services for Cedrob, one of Poland’s largest poultry producers. LTG Cargo Poland will make up to 20 roundtrips per month, primarily on routes from Gdynia to various cities.

“This new agreement is an important step for both the development of our subsidiary and the diversification of LTG Cargo’ activities,” Eglė Šimė, CEO of LTG Cargo, said.  “LTG Cargo Polska will provide freight transportation services to the customer in Poland. We appreciate our client’s trust and the opportunity to continue to work towards diversification”

For this contract, LTG Cargo Poland will engage three of its locomotives and 1-2 sets of wagons, while platforms and containers will be provided by Cedrob. Using different routes will allow transporting up to 25,000 tonnes of different products for Cedrob per month. 

LTG Cargo Polska, which started operations in Poland in 2020, has so far attracted around 40 customers in Poland for its freight transport and forwarding services. Furthermore, LTG Cargo Polska currently employs 70 people, three times more than at the beginning of 2022.  At the beginning of September 2022, the company opened a second office in Katowice, Poland, and started transporting cargo for the Polish logistics company Loconi Intermodal on the route Gdansk-Slavkov. Cedrob is one of the largest poultry meat producers in Poland. The company employs over 7 000 people.

