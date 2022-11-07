Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 31 October-04 November 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. It was a busy week for Northern as it won a national customer experience award for its unique and innovative approach to improving accessibility on trains and at stations, Northern also marked National Engineering Day on 2 November with the completion of its first ‘Intelligent Train’ makeover, which now features technology made famous by NASA. It was also a big week for collaboration in the sector, with the Singapore Land Transport Authority signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence, and Thales signing an MoU with Knorr-Bremse for freight train automation.

VIDEO: Fall 2022 California high-speed rail construction update

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) have released a video which highlights the recent milestones achieved on the construction project. Recent milestones for CHSRA include the completion of three high-speed rail grade separations. View video and the full story here.

University of Birmingham and Saudi Arabia Railways sign MoU

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and the University of Birmingham have signed an MoU to collaborate on research and development and railway education. The agreement between the two organisations will see experts in the Birmingham Centre for Railway Research and Education working with SAR to deliver specialised railway education for SAR employees. Read the full story here.

GCRE announce three new appointments

The Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) announced the appointment Gail Hawthorne and Simon Blanchflower CBE as Non-Executive Directors, and Rob Thompson as new Director of Implementation. Find out more about the new appointments here.

ORR publish assessment of Network Rail’s train service performance

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) published its assessment of Network Rail’s delivery of train service performance. The ORR’s assessment called on Network Rail to do more to improve its passenger and freight train performance. Read the full story here.

