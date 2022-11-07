Renfe to purchase 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains

Renfe will purchase 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains before the end of 2022 as part of its fleet renewal plan.

Credit: Renfe

Renfe has announced that it will execute the option to purchase 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains before the end of the year. The company has already begun talks with the manufacturers and is expected to sign the contracts in the coming weeks.

This operation is part of the Renfe fleet renewal plan, which foresees a global investment of €5,400 million for the purchase of 519 new trains. Before the end of 2022, Renfe will execute the purchase option for 101 additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains, within the framework of the fleet renewal plan provided for in the company’s Strategic Plan.

Following the Government’s authorisation to increase the debt limit for this year by €879.3 million in a bid to strengthen public transport, Renfe began talks with the manufacturers to finalise the purchase of the additional trains, whose contracts will be raised to the Board of Directors and are expected to be signed in the coming weeks. Of the 101 additional trains that Renfe are expected to buy, 69 are high-capacity Cercanías trains (manufactured by the Stadler and Alstom) and 32 Medium-Distance trains (manufactured by CAF).

Renfe fleet renewal plan

Renfe is carrying out a profound renovation of its fleet, both for Cercanías and Media Distancia as well as for Alta Velocidad, to have a more modern, efficient, and sustainable fleet of trains that adapts to the needs of customers.

With the forthcoming acquisition of additional Cercanías and Media Distancia trains, Renfe’s fleet renewal plan now exceeds €5,400 million. This investment effort, in which four manufacturers participate, will provide 519 new High-Speed, Commuter, Medium-Distance and Metric Gauge trains, as well as High-Speed ​​and Goods locomotives.

In addition to being reliable, the new trains will be much more efficient, which is especially important in the current context of rising electricity prices. Renfe is a company committed to sustainability, since 80 per cent of the energy in its trains is electric and it comes 100 per cent from renewable sources.