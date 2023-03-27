Network Rail renewing track on the lines into London Victoria

0 SHARES

As part of a wider London Victoria signalling upgrade programme, Network Rail are undertaking various renewal works at Streatham throughout April.

Credit: Network Rail

As part of a wider London Victoria signalling upgrade programme, Network Rail engineers will be working in April to renew outdated switches and crossings (the moveable sections of track that guide trains from one track to another and allow them to cross paths) at Streatham to improve safety and reliability.

As a result of this work, no trains will run between East Croydon and London Victoria. Most Southern services will be diverted to London Bridge, and Gatwick Express will not run. Further work is planned towards the end of April on 22-23 April and 29-30 April which will also affect services.

This work is which is a major four-year package of upgrades to modernise 1980s track and signalling in south London and into London Victoria. This multi-phase programme of work is progressing well and the work will conclude the third phase of upgrades, between London Victoria to Clapham Junction and Balham, completing a £160 million investment into this area of railway.

Once the overall programme of work has been completed, the installation of new, modern equipment will mean fewer faults and fewer delays for passengers travelling on lines into and out of Victoria, and this new equipment will be easier to maintain, fix and find faults when something does go wrong.

“The upgrades we’re making as part of the London Victoria signalling programme are vital in modernising the dated track and signalling into London Victoria and the railway in south London,” Lucy McAuliffe, Sussex Route Director for Network Rail, said. “More reliable equipment that is less likely to break and is easier to fix will mean passengers will benefit from fewer delays and more reliable journeys.”

“We really appreciate our customers’ patience while Network Rail carry out these major improvement programmes,” Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for GTR, said. “We’re working closely with Network Rail to plan this work for when it’s least disruptive, and the result will be more reliable journeys for everyone using Victoria in the future.”