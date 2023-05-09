Milestone reached in Alpha Trains and Alstom locomotives partnership

0 SHARES

Posted: 9 May 2023 | Global Railway Review |

The 100th Traxx locomotive has now been offered as part of the Alpha Trains and Alstom full service package.

Credit: Alpha Trains

Alpha Trains, the leading leasing company for locomotives and trains in Europe, has reached a significant milestone in its partnership with Alstom.

Under the Global Service Agreement signed in October 2021, the 100th locomotive has now been offered in a full service package, demonstrating the impressive success and efficiency of their collaboration.

The long-term agreement, which covers the maintenance of locomotives on a full-service basis in several countries across Europe, started with 50 locomotives in 2021 and has increased to 100 in less than two years. The high level of performance and quality of maintenance offered by Alstom led to an expansion of the agreement, enabling Alpha Trains to offer a highly reliable fleet of Traxx locomotives in Western and Central Europe.

The Alstom sites in Bruges (Belgium), Rotterdam (The Netherlands), Kassel (Germany) and in the maintenance depots along the main corridors contribute to the maintenance of these locomotives.

Sustainable and efficient transportation solutions

Fernando Pérez, Interim CEO of Alpha Trains Group, said: “The rapid increase in the number of locomotives maintained under the Global Service Agreement proves the high quality of Alstom’s service. At Alpha Trains, we are committed to finding the best solutions for our customers, and this partnership enables us to provide greater reliability, availability, and flexibility across Europe through preventive and corrective maintenance”

The partnership between Alpha Trains and Alstom reflects their shared commitment to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions for Europe. By continuously improving the performance and reliability of Traxx locomotives, the companies are contributing to the modal shift from road to rail and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.