Smart ticketing rolled out across the GTR network

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Smart ticketing is now an option for customers travelling on the vast Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), allowing them to skip ticket queues.

Rail passengers can now skip standing in line at stations for a ticket to ride by using pre-bought smartphone eTickets right across the vast 11-county Govia Thameslink Railway network.

E-tickets are available for advanced singles, peak and off-peak single tickets, and peak and off-peak day returns, between any stations with a barcode reader on the ticket gates.

Barcode readers – that allow passengers to scan eTickets held on their smartphones or printed out from an email – have now been added to every single ticket gate at its managed stations – that’s 1,420 readers on 710 ticket gates across 98 stations served by Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink.

Popularity soaring

Smart ticketing has soared in popularity at the expense of old-school paper tickets. Nationally, the proportion of passengers buying barcode eTickets has more than doubled in the past four years (from 20% to 49%) while the percentage of those buying paper tickets has more than halved (from 63% to 28%). eTickets are convenient and popular because they can be bought instantly on the train firms OnTrack app or websites with no booking fee. They are ideal for advanced singles, peak and off-peak singles, and peak and off-peak day return tickets.

GTR Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: “Getting your ticket with to ride with Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink has just got so much easier.”

“Barcode eTickets are quick to buy online and convenient to use. They can now be used at every one of our ticket gates across our vast network. They’ll make everyone’s journey simpler,” Saunders added.