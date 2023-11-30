Alstom, Transdev and the ‘Sud’ Region unveil the Omneo Sud train
Transport company Transdev has partnered with Alstom and the ‘Sud’ region in order to unveil the first Omneo Sud train.
Olivier Delecroix, Vice-President Marketing & Sales, Alstom France, and Thierry Mallet, CEO of Transdev, presented to Renaud Muselier, President of the Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur Region and Deputy Chairman of ‘Régions de France’, the first Omneo train that will operate on the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line, prior to start the homologation tests. Starting at the end of November, this trainset will carry out a series of dynamic overspeed tests on the Velim test track (in the Czech Republic). After returning to Crespin to finalise the static tests and complete the interior fittings, it will then go into pre-operational service in the Sud Region.
On 30 November 2021, the Sud Region awarded Transdev the contract to operate trains on the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line from mid-2025. This route alone represents 10% of the region’s rail services. The Region’s decision is a historic one. It is the first tender for regional trains to be awarded to a competitor of the incumbent operator since passenger rail transport was opened up to competition in France.
Under the public service concession contract, Transdev is to acquire the rolling stock needed to operate the regional train service on behalf of the Region, as well as building a maintenance center near Nice station. This will enable Transdev to ensure that operations are highly safe, that maintenance is controlled and optimised, and that trains are fully available, particularly during peak times.
“Today we have presented a proven, comfortable train, capable of running at 200 kph, to serve the mobility of all passengers,” said Olivier Delecroix, Vice-President Marketing & Sales, Alstom France.
In this context, Transdev has chosen Alstom to supply 16 double-decker Omneo 8-car trains with high capacity, high comfort and high on-board service standards. The contract, worth around 250 million euro, also includes maintenance services for a period of 10 years. Delivery of the new rolling stock, manufactured at Alstom Crespin site (Nord), will start at the end of 2024.
The Omneo trains for the Marseille-Toulon-Nice line are designed to meet the specific needs of Transdev operations, including :
- The creation of a convivial area where passengers can enjoy a snack area;
- The interior layout offers all the services requested by the Sud Region, such as bicycle spaces (12 per train), and a harmonious interior that reflects the image of the Region;
- The introduction of new on-board services, including innovative systems for video-surveillance, seat reservation or reservation of bicycle spaces, passenger counting and on-board Wi-Fi.
These new 8-car trains, 110 metres long, will offer 352 seats plus 49 folding seats for passengers making short journeys (a total of 401 seats). This high capacity is achieved by alternating single and double-decker cars. In addition, the modular design means that two trainsets can be coupled together, depending on the number of passengers expected.
Access to the train is on the same level through wide doors and is facilitated by an automatic step that fills the space between the train and the platform (gap-filling system). The smooth flow of traffic on board is also ensured by an architecture that is conducive to movement, based on wide corridors and spacious platforms.
Particular attention has been paid to comfort for long journeys on this coastal train: wide seats, large glass windows to make the most of the natural light and the panorama on the seaside, clear passenger information with screens and displays, air conditioning regulated according to the density on board, 2 classes with low and high levels, toilets accessible to all passengers, including wheelchair users, and connectivity tools (Wi-Fi, electrical sockets and USB sockets).
These new trains will be compatible with the new ERTMS signalling system to be deployed on this line from 2028. They will also be compatible with the new infrastructure created in the frame of the LNPCA project (Ligne Nouvelle Provence Côte d’Azur, which involves reconfiguring the network and offering more trains in the region).
These Omneo trains are based on Alstom Omneo platform, for which 544 trains have already been ordered by 10 French regions (403 suburban and regional trains and 141 Intercity trains).
