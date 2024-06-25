Germany to begin major renovation of Riedbahn corridor in July 2024

Posted: 25 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Germany will start renovating the Riedbahn corridor between Mannheim and Frankfurt in July 2024, with Ermewa leasing modern wagons to DB Fahrwegdienste GmbH to support the project.

DB Engineering & Consulting

In a significant move to enhance rail infrastructure, Germany is set to commence the renovation of the Riedbahn corridor, a vital rail link between Mannheim and Frankfurt, starting in July 2024. This extensive project will necessitate the complete closure of the route for several months, as detailed planning and co-ordination among various trades are required for the comprehensive construction work.

A critical component of the renovation project is the availability of rolling stock for the transportation of tracks, ballast and other essential materials. In support of this, Ermewa, a leading European railcar leasing company, is supplying 120 Sgnss 60′ container wagons and 60 Sgmmnss 40′ container wagons to DB Fahrwegdienste GmbH. The final tranche of six wagons had been handed over to DB Fahrwegdienste on 20 June in Stolberg. These new wagons, manufactured by Tatrawagonka and Đuro Đaković, are equipped with GPS sensors and K-soles, aligning with Ermewa’s standards for modern container wagons.

This marks the first time Ermewa is leasing wagons to DB Fahrwegdienste, thereby strengthening its longstanding partnership with Deutsche Bahn AG (DB AG).

“We are looking forward to working with Ermewa. It is important to us to be able to use our containers and modern rolling stock to provide DB InfraGO’s Riedbahn project with reliable, good equipment for transporting supplies and waste disposal at the construction site,” said Thomas Nedwed, Head of Logistics at DB Fahrwegdienste GmbH.

Bernhard Hoffmann, Head of Sales DACH and NL at Ermewa, expressed similar enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be involved in the Riedbahn project. With our wagons, we want to make a valuable contribution to ensuring that the general renovation of the infrastructure runs as smoothly and quickly as possible.”

The renovation of the Riedbahn is expected to significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of this crucial railway corridor, benefiting both passenger and freight transport in one of Germany’s busiest regions.