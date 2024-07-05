New train services to connect Manchester, West Midlands and London Euston

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

London Northwestern Railway has announced plans to extend services between Manchester, the West Midlands and London Euston, enhancing connectivity and capacity with new electric trains starting in 2026.

Credit: London Northwestern Railway

London Northwestern Railway has announced plans to enhance train connectivity between Manchester, the West Midlands and London Euston. The proposals aim to improve passenger choice and increase capacity on these key routes.

Under the new plans, existing services between London Euston and Crewe would be extended to Manchester Victoria, while current services between Stafford and Crewe would reach Manchester Airport. This extension would facilitate new direct links from Rugeley, Lichfield, Tamworth and Atherstone in the West Midlands to Manchester and Warrington starting in Summer 2026.

The new service plans will utilise London Northwestern Railway’s Class 730 electric trains, manufactured by Alstom in the Midlands. These 10-car trains, with a capacity of over 1,200 passengers each, are expected to provide a substantial increase in capacity. The initiative also involves collaboration with local operators and Network Rail to integrate with upgrades at Manchester Victoria station, the TransPennine route, and other regional improvements.

Ian McConnell, Managing Director of West Midlands Trains, said: “This proposal puts passengers at the heart of the railway and is the common sense solution to increase connectivity between the North West and the West Midlands following the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2.”

Dominic Booth, CEO of Transport UK Group, the parent company of WMT, said: “Our new service proposals represent a significant step forward in enhancing the rail network between Manchester and London. By leveraging the new Class 730 electric trains, we will provide greater capacity and comfort for customers traveling to Manchester while also supporting the local economy by creating new job opportunities in the North West.”

In addition to improved connectivity and economic benefits, the new services would generate additional revenue and create new train crew and management jobs in the North West.

London Northwestern Railway plans to formally submit its proposals to the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) later in 2024. If approved, the new services could begin in May 2026 after the recruitment and training of additional train crew.