Arriva Netherlands launches new train service connecting Belgium, Netherlands and Germany

Posted: 10 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Arriva Netherlands introduces a new international rail service, facilitating seamless travel between Liège, Maastricht and Aachen without requiring passengers to change trains.

Credit: Arriva Netherlands

Arriva Netherlands has announced that it has launched a new international rail service connecting three countries in Europe, marking a significant expansion in its regional transport offerings. The service, named ‘Three-Country Trains’, now links the cities of Liège (Belgium), Maastricht (The Netherlands) and Aachen (Germany) seamlessly, eliminating the need for passengers to change trains.

Arriva, a prominent private transport operator in The Netherlands, has historically focused on bus and rail services within the country. This new venture represents its first foray into serving Belgium, thus bolstering its standing as a key player in European passenger transport. The initiative is a collaborative effort involving Dutch state railway NS, Belgium’s NMB and Germany’s goRheinland, with operations managed jointly by crews from all three countries.

Anne Hettinga, CEO of Arriva Netherlands, said: “I’m very proud to see this service finally take shape after all the complex planning involved. This is a big moment for public transport in Europe and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this service for customers, enabling seamless journeys and encouraging more people to use the railway.”

The service operates on an all-electric route utilising Arriva’s fleet of Stadler Flirt 3 Cs trains, specially adapted to accommodate varying voltage and rail safety systems across The Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Passengers on-board receive information in Dutch, French and German, reflecting the multicultural nature of the route.

The service had commenced on 30 June 2024, offering travellers the convenience of purchasing a single ‘Euregioticket’ for €21.70, enabling unlimited travel within the region for a day. The journey time between Liège and Aachen is notably efficient at 94 minutes, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for commuters and tourists alike.

Arriva, established in The Netherlands since 1997, commands a significant presence in the public transport sector, employing approximately 5,500 staff and operating a sizable fleet of buses, trains and coaches. The company holds substantial market shares in both tendered bus and train services within The Netherlands.

The introduction of the ‘Three-Country Trains’ service underscores Arriva’s strategic expansion and commitment to advancing integrated, sustainable transport solutions across Europe.