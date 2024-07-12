Arriva Rail London to trial innovative British Sign Language solution

Arriva Rail London will trial Luna, a solution by GoMedia, to help British Sign Language users access essential travel information on the London Overground network.

Arriva Rail London (ARL) has announced that it is trialling a new solution, Luna, designed to assist British Sign Language (BSL) users in accessing essential travel information on the London Overground network. This trial, in collaboration with GoMedia, a subsidiary of Icomera, will run from July to September 2024 across five London Overground stations: Hackney Central, Hackney Downs, Hoxton, Upper Holloway and Willesden Junction.

Luna, powered by Signapse technology, translates digital information into BSL and transmits it directly to users via their smart devices through a personalised digital signer. This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by the over 150,000 BSL users in the UK, who often struggle to access critical information during their travels, especially during service disruptions when information is typically conveyed through audio announcements.

Matthew Bromley, Head of Business Intelligence at Arriva Rail London, said: “We are committed to finding solutions which will help London Overground passengers travel independently and with ease, so it made perfect sense to trial GoMedia’s Luna solution. We hope our collaboration with GoMedia will be another step towards more accessible public transport for all.”

GoMedia’s Managing Director, Roger Matthews, said: “GoMedia is delighted to deliver another innovative accessibility project through the DfT’s ‘First of a Kind’ programme, adding to a portfolio of award-winning accessibility solutions that have been proven to give passengers more autonomy and independence in how they travel.”

The Luna project utilises a unique webpage accessible via URL or QR code, allowing customers to access station and facility information, live departures, disruptions and station announcements. This initiative is not only beneficial for BSL users but also for others who prefer visual information, such as those wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

With Luna’s trial, ARL and GoMedia hope to pave the way for more inclusive and accessible public transport solutions, ensuring that all passengers can travel with greater independence and confidence.