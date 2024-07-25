GCRE and Network Rail partner to boost UK rail innovation

In a significant move to advance the UK rail sector, the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) and Network Rail have entered into a substantial new commercial agreement. This partnership aims to accelerate innovation within the UK rail industry, with GCRE playing a pivotal role in testing, research, and innovation once its site becomes operational.

Simon Jones, Chief Executive of GCRE Ltd, said: “GCRE is delighted to agree this significant commercial agreement with Network Rail, which aims to be a long-term partnership. GCRE facilities will support Network Rail with its research, testing and certification activity, by providing access to R&D and innovation infrastructure found nowhere else in Europe.”

Jones highlighted the broader impact of the partnership, noting its role in supporting the decarbonisation of the UK rail network and the development of more cost-efficient rail infrastructure. He expressed enthusiasm for GCRE’s position as a leading centre for innovation, capable of contributing to the UK’s goal of creating a stronger, greener railway system.

The GCRE facility, funded by both the Welsh and UK governments, is designed to be a state-of-the-art site for research, testing and certification of rolling stock, infrastructure, and new rail technologies. This latest agreement with Network Rail follows a series of high-profile partnerships the Global Centre of Rail Excellence has secured with major industry players like Hitachi, CAF and Transport for Wales.

In a statement, Jones added, “GCRE will be Europe’s first, purpose-built site for rolling stock testing, infrastructure innovation and the development of cutting edge new decarbonisation technologies. It’s fantastic that Network Rail will now be a key customer of the GCRE site once it is built.”

The establishment of the GCRE site in South Wales aims to position it as Europe’s premier hub for rail innovation, underscoring the commercial viability and strategic importance of the project. This partnership not only strengthens the UK’s rail industry but also demonstrates a commitment to sustainable and advanced rail technologies.