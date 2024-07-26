Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 26 July 2024

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Avanti West Coast’s achievement in recycling nearly 500 tonnes of waste, LNER’s Period Positive Workplace certification for menstrual equality and Amtrak’s launch of custom emojis to celebrate its diverse train routes.

Avanti West Coast recycles 500 tonnes of waste in one year

Avanti West Coast has announced that it has successfully diverted nearly 500 tonnes of recyclables from landfills over the past year, thanks to the introduction of Waste Segregation Officers at its stations. Partnering with SWRnewstar, the initiative has processed materials like metal, paper, glass and plastic from four stations on the West Coast Main Line. This effort has allowed 54% of the waste to be converted into raw materials for new products.

Initially launched at Crewe station to boost recycling rates, the role proved so effective that it was expanded to Birmingham International, Carlisle and Stafford. Segregation officers sort waste from customer bins, staff areas and tenants, ensuring proper recycling. They categorise waste into dry mixed recycling, food, glass and general waste, which is then sent to a materials recovery facility for processing.

Recent improvements include the segregation of coffee cups, with approximately 30,000 collected every two weeks. Birmingham International achieved the highest recycling rate of 71% in May 2024, up from 31% a year earlier.

Avanti West Coast aims to reduce, reuse, or recycle 60% of waste at its 16 managed stations by March 2025, having already maintained zero waste to landfill between April 2023 and April 2024. The role will be expanded to three more stations by March 2025.

Melanie Hockenhull, Head of Sustainability at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re committed to reducing our impact on the environment and recycling is a key activity to help achieve this. Working with SWRnewstar to have Waste Segregation Officers in place at our stations is the most impactful way we can improve our recycling rates. We’re already seeing great results from their work – with more waste items being transformed into raw materials.”

LNER becomes first UK train operator to achieve Period Positive Workplace certification

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has announced that it has become the first UK train operator to receive Period Positive Workplace certification from The Period Positive Workplace Coalition. This recognition highlights LNER’s commitment to menstrual equality through its ‘Package for a Friend’ scheme, which offers free, organic period products onboard trains, at stations and in offices.

Research from the coalition found that 80% of individuals have faced unexpected menstrual needs without access to care products. Providing free menstrual products not only addresses this issue but also boosts productivity and collaboration, creating a more inclusive workplace.

Tracey Barber, LNER’s Senior Employee Experience Partner, said: “Ensuring our customers are happy on-board and our people are comfortable at work is important to us. No one can be productive and creative without first feeling safe and secure. Providing free, environmentally friendly period products to anyone who needs them is just one way we can offer support and challenge period stigma.”

Jess Strait from The Period Positive Workplace Coalition said: “When organisations like LNER make the effort to meet the menstrual health needs of their employees, they’re demonstrating not only their dedication to advancing gender equality in the workplace, but also their commitment to ensuring their employees can thrive at any time of the month.”

Amtrak unveils custom emojis to represent its train routes

Amtrak has announced an innovative new way to connect with its passengers and celebrate the diverse regions it serves. In a move designed to enhance digital communication and promote its extensive network, Amtrak has unveiled a set of 40 custom emojis, each tailored to represent the unique characteristics of its Northeast Corridor, Long Distance and State Supported service lines.

The roll-out of these emojis comes alongside a broader effort by Amtrak to modernise its digital presence and enhance passenger engagement. The emojis will be available across Amtrak’s social media channels and mobile app, making it easier for travellers to express their experiences and connect with the company online.

As Amtrak continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of its passengers, these new emojis are a playful yet meaningful addition, reflecting the rich tapestry of American landscapes and cultures that the train service traverses daily.