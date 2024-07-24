LNER launches initiative to simplify carbon-related terms

A new LNER initiative aims to simplify carbon-related terms and illustrate the environmental benefits of train travel, following a study revealing widespread public confusion about carbon emissions.

A recent study commissioned by LNER involving 2,000 adults has highlighted significant public confusion regarding terms related to carbon emissions, such as ‘net zero’ and ‘carbon offsetting.’ The survey found that 60% of respondents could not define what a carbon footprint is, and 54% were unsure of how to effectively reduce their carbon emissions, despite 90% expressing a desire to lessen their environmental impact.

The study also revealed that one in five people attribute their confusion to a lack of education on these terms during their schooling, with 41% advocating for more environmental education in schools.

In response to these findings, LNER has introduced the ‘Carbon Saving Departures Board,’ a novel initiative aimed at simplifying carbon-related terminology and helping passengers make more environmentally friendly travel choices. The departures board, which features a split-flap design, will compare the emissions saved by train travel to more familiar references, such as everyday objects, to provide a clearer understanding of the positive impact of choosing train travel over other modes of transport.

In addition, LNER has appointed presenter Kate Humble as its new ‘Carbon Saving Conductor.’ Humble will engage with passengers to explain how the Carbon Saving Departures Board works, offer tips for sustainable travel, as well as raise awareness about reducing carbon emissions.

Humble commented on the campaign, stating, “Carbon confusion can happen to any of us, and there’s a lot to take on board. I’ve been lucky enough to travel all over the world, and I always look for ways to holiday responsibly – from supporting local businesses and minimising waste, to picking more sustainable ways to travel. Knowing the steps you can take to reduce your carbon impact can be really powerful. With this campaign, we want to make it easier to understand the effect of our travel choices on the environment, so we can be more informed and armed with all the information.”

The campaign coincides with the summer travel season, a time when many are planning vacations. The study indicated that 30% of respondents are willing to adjust their travel plans to benefit the environment, with younger travellers (18 to 34) being significantly more likely to make such changes compared to those aged 55 and older.

Warrick Dent, LNER’s Responsible Business Chair, said: “There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to carbon and understanding what various terms mean. Companies like ours need to make it easier to grasp, which is why we’re making it simpler to understand the environmental impact of our travel choices this summer.”

On a typical summer day, passengers traveling from London King’s Cross with LNER will collectively save approximately 905,444 kg of CO₂ emissions compared to if they had travelled by plane or car. The Carbon Saving Departures Board will be showcased at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station during the Fringe Festival on 7 August 2024 before being displayed at other LNER-managed stations.