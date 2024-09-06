Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 6 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Northern’s £100,000 boost for social mobility across Northern England, Luton Station’s new artwork to enhance passenger experience and TPE’s late-night service for Jonas Brothers fans after a Manchester concert.

Northern awards £100,000 to boost social mobility across Northern England

Northern has announced has awarded £100,000 in funding to 11 projects aimed at improving social mobility in deprived areas across the North of England. The funding comes from Northern’s Customer & Community Improvement Fund, which launched in May 2024 to support initiatives that promote early careers, education outreach and inclusive employment.

Two major grants of £20,000 have been given to Pudsey-based Building Futures Together and Scope’s ‘Youth Community Collective’ in Leeds. Building Futures Together will provide vocational work experience in plumbing and electrical careers, while Scope will focus on boosting skills and confidence among disabled young people.

Grants of £10,000 have been awarded to several other projects, including Olympias Music Foundation’s free music lessons for children from low-income backgrounds, and the Look Ahead project in Wakefield, which helps 16-year-olds gain beauty and nail services qualifications. Additional funds have been distributed to smaller community projects aimed at promoting skills in employability, STEM, and the arts.

Tricia Williams, Northern’s Managing Director, said: “Helping to improve social mobility across our network is something we see as really important. Transport connectivity is itself a vital element of the wider support structure – but the organisations we’ve awarded grants to as part of this year’s Customer & Community Improvement Fund are specialists with direct, hands-on experience.”

Luton Station unveils striking artwork to enhance passenger experience

Network Rail, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and local artist Aimi Rix have teamed up to create an eye-catching art installation at Luton station. The vibrant murals, designed by Rix, consist of 15 pieces inspired by themes of nature, the railway and iconic Luton landmarks, with a focus on the local community.

The artwork, displayed throughout the station on platform walls, the footbridge, stairs and in waiting rooms, aims to celebrate Luton’s rich history. Three of the pieces highlight the connection between commuters and the railway, giving passengers a sense of belonging. In addition to beautifying the station, the original canvases will be auctioned to support local charities.

Julie Evans, Programme Manager for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “It has been great to work with GTR and local artist Aimi Rix to create vibrant artwork that brings a welcoming feeling through the station which sees hundreds of people pass through every day.”

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Services Director, said: “Our customers’ happiness and mental wellbeing are huge priorities for us, and Luton’s powerful new mural will give everyone a welcome uplift. Aimi’s work really brings the wow factor.”

TPE adds late-night service for Jonas Brothers fans after Manchester concert

TransPennine Express (TPE) has announced that it will provide an extra late-night service between Manchester and Liverpool, allowing Jonas Brothers fans to make the most of every moment of the band’s concert. The special train will depart from Manchester Victoria at 00:25 on 13 September 2024, following the Jonas Brothers’ Thursday night performance at the Co-op Live Arena.

This late-night service will stop at Newton-le-Willows and Lea Green, arriving at Liverpool Lime Street at 01:03, ensuring fans can head home easily after the show.

TPE recently conducted research identifying Manchester as the second-best city in the UK to attend a gig, based on accessibility, popularity and affordability. Leeds ranked number one, while Glasgow secured the third spot, with all three cities connected by TPE services.

Kathryn O’Brien, TPE’s Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said: “It’s really important we help our customers head home from concerts so they can enjoy Manchester’s music scene. As the survey shows, the city is a hotspot for people travelling to shows and we’re pleased to be able to offer this extra service.”

With this additional train, TPE aims to support the city’s thriving music scene and help fans hold on to their unforgettable concert memories.