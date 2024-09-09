California bill to accelerate train electrification awaits governor’s approval

Posted: 9 September 2024 | Global Railway Review

A new bill designed to fast-track train electrification projects and support California’s climate goals has passed the legislature and is now awaiting the governor’s approval.

Credit: Governor Newsom

Assemblymember Alex Lee’s bill, AB 2503, which aims to accelerate train electrification across California, has passed the State Legislature with bipartisan support and is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision. The bill is seen as a significant step toward advancing California’s climate goals by helping transit agencies transition to electric trains more quickly.

“Electric trains are greener, faster and more reliable,” said Assemblymember Lee. “In the midst of the climate crisis, we can’t afford any delays to electrifying California’s trains. AB 2503 will enable transit agencies to electrify their fleets much faster. Train electrification is crucial to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in California and creating a more sustainable transit system.”

One notable example of rail electrification efforts is Caltrain‘s Electrification Project, which will launch its fully electrified service between San Francisco and San Jose in September 2024. The project promises faster, more frequent service with reduced emissions and noise pollution. However, Caltrain’s progress had been slowed by lawsuits filed under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), which delayed the project for years.

AB 2503 aims to prevent such delays in future projects by exempting zero-emission rail projects on existing tracks from certain CEQA requirements, allowing for faster implementation.

“As we move forward into a new future at Caltrain, AB 2503 ensures that electrified rail projects receive the same environmental review streamlining and priority as other modes of transit, acknowledging and highlighting their contribution to a sustainable and climate resilient future,” said Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

The bill aligns with California’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% below 1990 levels and achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) identifies reducing vehicle miles travelled (VMT) as key to meeting these targets, with investments in sustainable transit, such as electric rail, being an important strategy. CARB has also introduced new regulations to boost the use of zero-emission trains, further supporting the state’s climate objectives.

Currently, many of California’s rail services, including passenger and freight lines, still rely on diesel locomotives, which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. AB 2503 seeks to address this by easing regulatory barriers for rail electrification.

The bill now awaits the governor’s signature, with supporters hopeful that it will further drive California’s efforts to meet its climate goals through modernised, greener transit systems.