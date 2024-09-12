British Ambassador visits Cairo Monorail construction site

His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Gareth Bayley OBE, recently visited the Cairo Monorail construction site, highlighting a key collaboration between Egypt and the UK.

During his visit, Ambassador Bayley experienced a test run on one of the British-built Alstom Innovia 300 units, which will serve the 61-mile network once operational. He was joined by Egyptian Deputy Minister of Transport, Wagdy Radwan and Dr. Gen. Tarek H. Gewaily, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels. The group also toured Alstom’s main workshop, control centre and one of the 35 stations on the line.

The £2.3 billion Cairo Monorail project is significant as it marks the first export of UK-manufactured rolling stock since Derby-built trains were sent to South Africa in 2008. A total of 272 monorail cars were assembled and tested at Alstom’s Derby Litchurch Lane Works, which is also the company’s Global Centre of Excellence for Monorail.

Ambassador Bayley praised the project, stating, “I was impressed by my visit to Cairo’s brand-new Monorail where I tested the cutting-edge train carriages that the brilliant Alstom team have produced.

“This project is an excellent example of the growing UK-Egypt trade co-operation and highlights the UK’s support for Egypt’s ambitions in providing greener and more sustainable solutions and services to its people.”

The final Cairo Monorail car had been completed in January 2024, following the first dispatch from Derby on 14 June 2021. The trains were shipped to Alexandria and then transported to Cairo.

Ben Lezala, Cairo Monorail Project Director at Alstom, highlighted the importance of the UK-Egypt partnership, stating, “Our discussions underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in driving environmentally friendly mobility forward. By working together, we are developing integrated transport solutions that not only enhance efficiency and connectivity but also promote sustainable practices, contributing to the development of smarter and more resilient cities that meet the growing demands of urban populations.”

The new monorail system, the world’s longest driverless train network at 99km, will connect 6th of October City and Egypt’s New Administrative Capital to central Cairo. It is designed to accommodate up to 45,000 passengers per hour in each direction, offering an efficient and sustainable mode of transport to reduce congestion in Cairo.