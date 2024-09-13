Arriva unveils state-of-the-art driver learning hub at Willesden Junction depot

Posted: 13 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Arriva Rail London has transformed its Willesden Junction depot with a cutting-edge driver learning hub, featuring advanced simulators and upgraded facilities to enhance training.

Credit: Arriva Rail London

Arriva Rail London (ARL) has announced that Willesden Junction depot, a key facility, has recently undergone a major transformation with the opening of a cutting-edge driver learning hub. The upgraded facility now features advanced training rooms equipped with the latest simulators for class 710 and 378 trains, ensuring the highest safety standards are maintained in driver training.

Peter Jackson, ARL’s business change project manager, played a pivotal role in delivering the project. He expressed his satisfaction, stating: “It has been a true pleasure to deliver this much-needed project through teamwork, providing a fresh, modern and dynamic working and training environment for our operations, Traincare and driver teams. This upgrade underscores ARL’s commitment to providing high-quality training and creating a better working environment for our team.”

The refurbishment also extended beyond training rooms, improving the driver manager office and introducing additional facilities such as a newly designed “chill zone.” This initiative aims to enhance the overall experience for drivers and staff alike.

Scott Ive, Head of Operations at ARL, said: “London Overground is an iconic brand, and for anyone who joins us as a driver, it is essential their first impression is a positive and professional one. ARL’s newly refurbished learning centre now delivers in that regard. It also provides a much-improved working environment for our local trade union colleagues, drivers, operations trainers and driver management team. I am hugely grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing this project to life.”

This redevelopment underscores Arriva Rail London’s commitment to investing in its workforce and ensuring industry-leading safety and training standards.