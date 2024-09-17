East Kilbride Rail Skills Academy launches with MSP support

Posted: 17 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The East Kilbride Rail Skills Academy aims to equip 11 young people with the skills and qualifications needed for careers in railway maintenance as part of the East Kilbride Enhancement Project.

Credit: QTS Training

QTS Training has announced that the region’s first Rail Skills Academy officially began in East Kilbride, providing opportunities for 11 young people to develop the skills necessary for a career in the rail industry. The programme, delivered by QTS Training on behalf of Network Rail, is funded by South Lanarkshire Council and forms part of the legacy of the East Kilbride Enhancement Project.

During their first week, the trainees had the chance to meet local Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) who have shown interest in the project. Green MSP for Central Scotland Gillian McKay, Conservative MSP for Central Scotland Graham Simpson and SNP MSP for East Kilbride Colette Stevenson were present at a special event to discuss updates on the enhancement project and offer their support to the trainees.

The 10-week course, based at the East Kilbride Enhancement Project site, equips participants with essential competencies and qualifications, including health and track safety, core employability skills and an SQA Level 4 Practical Skills for Employment qualification. By completing the course, participants are positioned to begin a career in railway maintenance.

Lorna Gibson, Director of QTS Training, said: “The opportunity that these young people have been given through this project really has the potential to be life changing. The interest in this Academy was really high and we had some fantastic candidates who applied, but the 12 trainees we have here today were a real stand out.”

Network Rail Scotland’s Capital Delivery Director, Gerry McQuade, said: “It has been a great experience for them to meet local politicians from along the East Kilbride route, while they were updated on the electrification project and the benefits it’ll bring to their constituents.”

The Rail Skills Academy addresses both the skills shortage and the lack of diversity in the railway workforce, where 48% of workers are aged over 50, and only 16% are women. The programme aims to create a more diverse and skilled future workforce, offering transportation to and from the site for participants.

As an Investors in Young People Platinum Award employer, QTS Training remains committed to offering young people new career pathways and opportunities in the rail sector.