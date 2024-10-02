Eurostar and SkyTeam sign agreement for integrated air and rail travel

Eurostar and SkyTeam, the global airline alliance, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at offering customers seamless travel options that combine air and rail journeys in a single reservation. With Eurostar becoming SkyTeam’s first non-airline partner, the collaboration will provide travellers with the convenience of booking long- and medium-haul flights alongside sustainable rail travel across Europe, while enjoying SkyTeam benefits.

The partnership is set to leverage Eurostar’s extensive network, allowing multi-city journeys connecting the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Passengers will have the opportunity to fly into key SkyTeam hubs in Europe and continue their journey by train, enhancing sustainable travel options. Currently, 13% of Eurostar passengers arriving at SkyTeam’s main European hubs by long-haul flights continue to travel by rail to other destinations within Eurostar’s network.

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar, emphasised the importance of sustainability in their future plans, stating, “Offering travellers the choice to see Europe in the most sustainable and convenient way by rail is a key component of Eurostar’s vision for growth. We are creating a future where travellers can connect between Eurostar trains, domestic railways and long haul flying, opening up our services to new markets across the globe.”

Patrick Roux, CEO of SkyTeam, said: “Working with Eurostar as our first non-airline partner underscores SkyTeam’s commitment to delivering a more integrated and responsible travel experience by incorporating intermodal travel. One of the world’s most-loved train operators, with a reputation for customer service, Eurostar is a natural fit for SkyTeam.”

The two companies will collaborate over the next few months to refine the intermodal experience, ensuring that customers benefit from a smooth transition between air and rail travel. The integrated service is expected to launch in early 2025, further aligning with global sustainability trends in travel.

This partnership builds on Eurostar‘s existing relationship with SkyTeam member KLM, which has already led to reduced flights between Amsterdam and Brussels, promoting rail as a more eco-friendly alternative.