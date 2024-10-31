USDOT announces over $2.4 billion for rail improvement projects

Posted: 31 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The $2.4 billion in grants will allow for significant rail improvements across 41 states, enhancing safety and efficiency in transportation while supporting local economies and the rail workforce.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced the allocation of more than $2.4 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 122 rail improvement projects across 41 states and Washington, D.C. The initiative aims to enhance rail safety, reliability and resilience, facilitating quicker transport of goods and people while reducing shipping costs and environmental impact.

The funding is administered through the FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program. The selected projects address a range of improvements, including track upgrades, bridge rehabilitations and enhancements to port rail connections. Notably, the programme prioritises support for smaller, short-line railroads, which are integral to regional economies and supply chains.

This announcement is part of a broader investment strategy by the Biden-Harris Administration, which has earmarked funds for nearly 300 rail projects and emerging passenger rail corridors nationwide. This funding represents the most significant investment in U.S. rail infrastructure in over five decades.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “We’re funding rail infrastructure projects that create jobs and expand workforce development, reduce costs for consumers and directly benefit communities across the country. Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible, and freight movement safer and more efficient.”

In addition to infrastructure enhancements, the CRISI programme is dedicated to supporting the rail workforce. Federal funding will contribute to the development of apprenticeship programmes, training opportunities and partnerships with educational institutions. For instance, one grant awarded to the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen will focus on integrating wayside hot box detectors to improve safety and prevent derailments.

FRA Administrator Amit Bose said: “[The] CRISI grants will enhance rail safety, better connect towns, cities and ports, introduce more environmentally friendly locomotives, support the current rail workforce, and provide workforce development opportunities essential to the future of our industry and the national economy.”

Under this administration, USDOT and FRA have implemented various measures to improve rail safety, including new safety regulations, audits, and advocacy for paid sick leave for railroad workers. These actions aim to create a safer and more efficient rail network for the future.