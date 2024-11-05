Mitie awarded four-year engineering contract with Great Western Railway

2 SHARES

Posted: 5 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Mitie has signed a four-year contract with Great Western Railway to provide engineering maintenance at over 200 stations and six depots, supporting sustainability and operational efficiency across the GWR network.

Credit: Network Rail

Mitie has announced that it has secured a new four-year contract with Great Western Railway (GWR) to provide engineering maintenance services across the GWR network. This contract covers 203 stations and six depots along the network, which spans over 1,997km and supports more than 1,600 services daily across 10 counties and South Wales.

As part of the agreement, 26 team members have transitioned to Mitie, providing a range of engineering services. The company’s Plan Zero consultants have also conducted site visits, identifying areas where energy consumption could be reduced to support Great Western Railway’s sustainability efforts.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the company has implemented a customised engineering plan, overseen by its Critical Environment and Technical Assurance (CETA) team. This plan aims to ensure that stations remain operational and safe, delivering a seamless experience for the approximately 80 million passengers who travel with Great Western Railway annually.

Dan Guest, Managing Director of Technical Services at Mitie, commented on the partnership, stating, “The station is the first stop in any passenger’s journey and we’re proud to be maintaining some of the most iconic stations in the UK from Paddington to Penzance. Our colleagues, from engineers to ESG experts, will work together to help GWR deliver sustainable passenger journeys.”

Stephen Carpenter, Head of Property Asset Management at GWR, emphasised the importance of the maintenance team, stating, “Behind every train service and platform departure is a dedicated team who help ensure our stations operate efficiently, safely and as sustainably as possible. This new contract continues that work while providing the best value for money to the taxpayer.”