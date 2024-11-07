Bow Goods Yard plan to boost rail freight capacity and green logistics in East London

0 SHARES

Posted: 7 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The approved redevelopment of Bow Goods Yard will transform East London’s rail freight capacity, creating a sustainable logistics hub aimed at reducing road congestion and emissions.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has given unanimous approval to a transformative masterplan for Bow Goods Yard, a 30-acre brownfield site in East London, aimed at creating a major rail freight campus and logistics hub. This development represents Network Rail Property’s first independent planning submission, marking a crucial milestone for rail freight capacity in London and supporting the city’s transition toward sustainable freight solutions.

A core focus of the Bow Goods Yard redevelopment is to increase rail freight infrastructure, with up to three million square feet of space dedicated to heavy and light industrial uses. The new hub will provide centralised facilities to streamline freight operations, directly supporting London’s shift from road to rail transport. Currently, Bow Goods Yard is a key supplier to the construction sector, moving over one million tonnes of aggregates each year, and its expanded capacity is expected to significantly enhance freight efficiency across the city.

In addition to supporting freight transport for essential goods, the hub aims to reduce up to 90,000 HGV movements from London’s roads annually. This shift to rail-based logistics is expected to lower congestion and emissions, in line with London’s goals for a greener transport network and providing an efficient, low-impact alternative to traditional road freight.

Rail freight is a growing contributor to the UK economy, valued at approximately £2.5 billion annually, and hubs like Bow Goods Yard are crucial in supporting this expansion. The increased capacity provided by the new campus is expected to encourage more businesses to transition to rail freight, taking advantage of a greener, scalable alternative for logistics.

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director at Network Rail, said: “Transforming this strategically underutilised freight site into the largest industrial and logistics campus that serves the whole of East London is central to expanding rail freight capacity and supporting the capital’s logistics market.”

The new design for Bow Goods Yard also includes an integrated last-mile logistics facility, essential for making sustainable freight more accessible and competitive. By centralising operations and enclosing previously open-air activities, such as concrete batching, the site will limit noise and air pollution while increasing operational efficiency. This innovative hub will provide a vital link between long-haul rail freight and last-mile distribution, allowing goods to reach London businesses and consumers more sustainably.