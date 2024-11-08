Bank of England recruiter Philip Smith joins Railway Mission as trustee

The Railway Mission, an industry charity providing pastoral care to the railway community, has announced that is has appointed Philip Smith, a lead recruiter at the Bank of England, as its new trustee. Smith, 36, will join Julia Jaeger on the Personnel, Pastoral & Training (PPT) Committee, where he will contribute his extensive experience in recruitment and human resources.

With a career background that includes roles at Transport for London (TfL) and Northern Rail, Smith brings extensive expertise in talent acquisition, specifically within the transport sector. Currently, as a Talent Acquisition Partner at the Bank of England, he oversees recruitment for around 200 roles annually, meeting the institution’s diverse staffing needs. Beyond his professional responsibilities, Smith is an active disability champion, supporting employees with disabilities in navigating the recruitment process.

Smith’s volunteer efforts include serving as CEO of Friends of the British Overseas Territories (FOTBOT), an organisation aiding UK Overseas Territory citizens, and as Volunteer Coordinator at the Epping Ongar Railway, where he also helps in the café on weekends.

Smith expressed his enthusiasm for his new role at Railway Mission, stating, “I am thrilled to join Railway Mission as a new trustee and looking forward to meeting our chaplains over the months ahead and supporting the leadership team. My current role and various charitable positions will enable me to bring best practice and a wide variety of ideas that Railway Mission will be able to benefit from, in particular around updating policies and procedures.”

Railway Mission provides confidential support to those affected by railway operations, especially during times of stress, trauma, or bereavement. Executive Director Liam Johnston welcomed Smith, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Philip as a trustee and look forward to the valuable contribution we know he will make. His breadth of knowledge and experience in Human Resources will serve to enhance the work of Railway Mission and support those within it, as we continue our journey to enrich lives and nurture resilience across the sector.”