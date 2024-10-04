Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Recommended

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday,’ we cover Arriva Rail London’s partnership with City Harvest to provide 50,000 meals, Railway Mission’s celebration of 200 years of the rail industry and TfL’s “In Bloom” gardening competition.

Arriva Rail London partners with City Harvest to provide 50,000 meals

Arriva Rail London

Credit: Arriva Rail London

Arriva Rail London (ARL) has announced a partnership with City Harvest to deliver 50,000 meals to those in need throughout the capital. City Harvest focuses on redirecting quality surplus food to individuals facing food insecurity, allowing businesses to support their communities and enhance sustainability.

The collaboration originated from ARL customer host David Cranstoun and customer experience strategy delivery manager Pauline Lawler, who nominated City Harvest for a donation through the company’s charity scheme in 2023. They established a food collection point at Acton Central station and organized volunteer efforts at City Harvest’s warehouse.

ARL colleagues contributed the equivalent of 2,799 meals through food drives and monetary donations. Their volunteer hours resulted in 12.5 tonnes of rescued food, delivering 29,680 meals to local charities and preventing 31 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

Throughout October, ARL will set up food collection points at 17 London Overground stations, encouraging local businesses and the public to donate non-perishable food items for redistribution to over 375 charities across London.

Shivani Hill, Head of Environment, Social Value and Governance at Arriva Rail London, said: “Our goal of providing 50,000 meals will offer critical support to families facing food insecurity this winter. The ARL team is committed to making this year’s campaign a success and looks forward to working with City Harvest and our local communities to make a lasting impact.”

Railway Mission celebrates 200 years of rail industry with new 2025 calendar

Railway Mission celebrates 200 years of rail industry with new 2025 calendar

Credit: Railway Mission

Railway Mission, a Christian faith-based charity, has announced that it is set to celebrate 200 years of the rail industry with the release of its new 2025 calendar. This initiative, in partnership with Railway 200, aims to highlight the historical significance of the railway in the UK.

The calendar, featuring striking images of trains from various locations across the country, will include inspirational biblical quotes intended to provide support and encouragement. Railway 200, launched in September 2024, is a year-long campaign designed to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, which began with the opening of the Stockton to Darlington Railway on 27 September 1825.

Beginning in January 2025, Railway 200 will organise a series of activities and events aimed at celebrating the rich history of rail travel, its current role, and its potential for a sustainable future. The campaign seeks to showcase how the railway, which originated in Britain, has shaped and continues to influence national life.

Liam Johnston, Executive Director of Railway Mission, said: “The railway was not merely a mode of transportation; it was a catalyst for change, ushering in an age of progress and innovation.”

The calendar will feature photography from Johnston, including the cover image showcasing a Great Western Railway (GWR) train crossing the viaduct at Calstock over the Tamar Valley in South East Cornwall. The calendar will be available for purchase directly from chaplains or online through the Railway Mission website. Proceeds from sales will go towards supporting the charity’s vital work in providing care and support to the railway community.

TfL’s “In Bloom” competition highlights sustainable gardening across London

TfL

Credit: Transport for London

Transport for London’s (TfL) annual “In Bloom” gardening competition recently concluded, celebrating the innovative green spaces cultivated by staff across the city’s transport network. With awards spanning categories such as indoor gardens, hanging baskets and larger cultivated spaces, the competition showcased the creativity of TfL employees, with some gardens created in collaboration with customers.

This year’s theme, “Gardens of the Future,” focused on sustainability. Northwick Park Underground station earned the award for its innovative use of adaptable and edible plants, demonstrating how small spaces can be optimally used. Upminster Depot took home two key awards – ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Best Newcomer’ – for transforming disused land into a vibrant garden with a wildflower meadow, seating area, and artistic elements.

The century-old tradition, which began in 1910 with the District Railway, has seen over 60 entries from various parts of London. TfL Deputy Mayor for Transport Seb Dance said: “London’s Tube and rail stations have been bursting with colour over the summer as our staff have been creating vibrant gardens for our In Bloom gardening competition. These not only brighten up local communities and customers’ journeys everyday they help to tackle climate change.”