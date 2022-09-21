Alstom to supply 17 additional inter-regional electric trains for Romania

Posted: 21 September 2022

With the delivery of these inter-regional electric trains, Alstom will provide its first passenger railway fleet in Romania – supporting the country’s transition to sustainable modes of mobility.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom and the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) have signed an addendum to the initial contract for the delivery of additional Coradia Stream inter-regional trains and the associated 15 years of maintenance. These trains will supplement the first 20 trains, ordered in March 2022, creating the first passenger railway fleet provided by Alstom in Romania.

“These 37 modern inter-regional electric trains will significantly contribute to the country’s transition to sustainable mobility – in line with our ambition to lead the way towards greener and smarter mobility worldwide,” said Gabriel Stanciu, Managing Director of Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova

Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream trains are equipped with the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Level 2 traffic control system and comply with both European standards as well as Technical Interoperability Specifications (TSIs), capable of operating on all the main European power supply systems. The maximum speed of the trains will be 160km/h.

Each train will have six cars, a total capacity of 350 seats and 100 per cent low floor, to assure easy access for all passengers. There will be two entry doors on each side of the middle cars and one door for each side of the end cars. In addition, each train will have four ecological toilets, with one designed for people with reduced mobility, while each train car will be equipped with large-size luggage racks.

Furthermore, the new trains will be equipped with a digital system for passenger counting with high-precision sensors and the passenger information system will also include a sound system and dynamic display system.

Alstom has been active in Romania for almost 30 years and is responsible for implementing signalling or electrification solutions on more than 75 per cent of the Rhine-Danube railway corridor in Romania. The first CBTC urban signalling solution in the country is under implementation by Alstom on Bucharest’s metro Line 5. The company has also been the provider of maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for the last 18 years.