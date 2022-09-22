Global Railway Review at InnoTrans – Day three recap

During the third day of InnoTrans 2022, the Global Railway Review team have been in Berlin to break the latest news.

Credit: InnoTrans

Day three of InnoTrans has drawn to a close. The Global Railway Review team was on site in Berlin all day to bring some of the breaking news stories from InnoTrans 2022. Here are some of the biggest news stories and events that the team got involved with on day two of InnoTrans.

Brand new TfW trains showcased at InnoTrans 2022

As alluded to yesterday, Global Railway Review have taken exclusive pictures of all the new rolling stock on display, including the two brand-new trains that Transport for Wales showcased at InnoTrans 2022. The FLIRT (Fast, Light, Intercity and Regional Train) tri-mode and CITYLINK trains, both built by leading manufacturer Stadler, were unveiled at the biennial trade fair. Read more here.

CER present DAC Sector Statement at InnoTrans 2022

Alberto Mazzola, Executive Director of CER presented, on behalf of the European railway stakeholders, the “2022 DAC Sector Statement – Digital Automatic Coupling – a key element for the digital transformation of the European railway system” to Henrik Hololei, European Commission Director General for Mobility and Transport. This Sector Statement showcases the need, and the advantages, to roll-out this innovative device across the European railway system in an accelerated and concerted manner. Read more here.

Etihad Rail sign four MoUs at InnoTrans 2022

During InnoTrans, Etihad Rail signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international companies SNCF International, Alstom, Progress Rail and Thales Group. The agreements, which were signed by officials from both sides, aim to support the UAE’s economic development by driving the growth of the rail industry in the UAE and the region, and cover key areas which include rail operations and maintenance, service facilities, passenger stations, and cargo transportation. Read more here.

UK rail supply community gather at InnoTrans to promote trade

It was confirmed that over 120 rail supply companies from across the UK attended InnoTrans 2022 to promote the UK’s impressive global rail offer. As part of the four-day event, a host of Railway Industry Association (RIA) members attended a networking reception at the British Embassy in Berlin, hosted by the British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard CMG, the Department for International Trade, and RIA. Read more here.

Outside of reporting on the latest breaking news developments, the Global Railway Review team has been visiting various events, such as the UNIFE Dialogue Forum about ERTMS. The panel, entitled ERTMS: A key driver for future mobility in Europe, consisted of Matthias Ruete, the European Coordinator at ERTMS, Keir Fitch, the Head of Unit Rail Safety and interoperability at DG MOVE, Jo De Bosschere, the Head of Unit ERTMS and Telematics Application for the European Union Agency for Railways, Ian Colon, Head of Unit Systems Pillar at Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, and Klaus Mindel, UNISIG General Manager at UNIFE.

Global Railway Review will be covering InnoTrans content throughout the whole event, so keep coming back to the site for regular updates on the latest news and developments.