First Rail launches ‘Generation Rail’ initiative to engage young people

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

First Rail’s ‘Generation Rail’ initiative aims to boost rail travel among young people by 2050 through improved reliability, affordable fare options and enhanced amenities.

First Rail, a major UK rail operator, has announced that it has introduced ‘Generation Rail,’ a strategic initiative aimed at increasing rail usage among young people and fostering long-term support for Britain’s rail network by 2050. The initiative draws from First Rail’s experience in operating services such as Great Western Railway (GWR), South Western Railway (SWR) and Avanti West Coast, as well as open access routes through Lumo and Hull Trains.

The report, based on research by Field Research, surveyed 18-25 year olds in Exeter, Manchester, Glasgow and London. Key findings highlight a desire among young people for reliable train services, good value and consistent amenities at stations. Data shows a 13% rise in national train journeys from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, partly due to the Elizabeth line, which has attracted about 30% new users (TfL, 2023). Additionally, the use of 16-25 Railcards increased significantly, from 36 million to 85 million journeys between December 2019 and November 2023 (RDG, 2023). However, only a quarter of 17-20 year olds hold driving licenses, down from 2019, and a quarter have no interest in driving (DfT, 2022).

Despite this growth, rail seat occupancy remains at just 35% daily, suggesting room for increased utilisation. The report underscores reliability as a major concern, echoing findings from the National Travel Attitudes Survey, where nearly 40% of rail avoiders cited reliability issues as a key factor (DfT, 2023).

To address these issues, the ‘Generation Rail’ report proposes several recommendations:

Enhanced railcard benefits: Nationwide introduction of flexible fare options similar to Avanti’s ‘Superfares’

Timetabling reforms: Protection for the last service of the day to accommodate late-night travel

Standardised amenities: Ensuring future trains have consistent Wi-Fi and charging points

Young Persons Advisory Panel: Establishing a panel to continuously engage with young people for feedback.

Steve Montgomery, Managing Director of First Rail, said: “Generation Rail is about looking to the future. How can we build on the growth in passenger numbers over the past two decades and ensure many more people are using the train by 2050? It needs whole industry solutions – that means operating companies, the government, Network Rail and trade unions – working together on common sense reforms to ensure the reliable, consistent and value for money service we all want is delivered and expanded. We look forward to working closely with the new government to ensure we continue providing competitive and improved services for our customers.”