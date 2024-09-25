EMR to provide free Wi-Fi at 97 stations across the East Midlands

Posted: 25 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

East Midlands Railway is rolling out free Wi-Fi at 97 stations across the region, enhancing connectivity for passengers on its Intercity, Regional and Connect services.

Credit: East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has announced a major upgrade to its customer services, with plans to install free Wi-Fi at 97 stations throughout the region. The Wi-Fi upgrade is currently being rolled out and will benefit passengers using the Intercity, Regional and Connect services.

This initiative allows passengers to access the internet easily on their mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops, without any additional charge. Users can connect by launching their browser and following simple instructions on EMR’s Wi-Fi landing page.

In order to ensure safety, the free Wi-Fi service will also incorporate “Friendly Wi-Fi,” a filtering feature designed to block access to illegal or harmful content, providing added security for children and families.

Philippa Cresswell, EMR’s Customer Service Director, said: “Be it for work or leisure, we understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected while they are on the move. That is why we’re excited about this project and the advantages it will provide when people choose to use our services – especially for customers who might have limited money and don’t want to use their mobile data.”

The Wi-Fi upgrade is expected to enhance the convenience of using EMR’s services, offering better connectivity for travellers regardless of their destination.

Stations receiving the Wi-Fi upgrade include:

Alfreton, Alsager, Ambergate, Ancaster, Aslockton, Attenborough, Barrow upon Soar, Barton upon Humber, Beeston, Belper, Bingham, Bleasby, Blythe Bridge, Boston, Bottesford, Bulwell, Burton-on-Trent, Carlton, Chesterfield, Collingham, Corby, Creswell, Cromford, Derby, Duffield, East Midlands Parkway, Fiskerton, Gainsborough Lea Road, Goxhill, Great Coates, Grimsby Docks, Habrough, Havenhouse, Healing, Heckington, Hinckley, Hubberts Bridge, Hucknall, Hykeham, Ikeston, Kettering, Kidsgrove, Kirkby in Ashfield, Langley Mill, Langwith Whaley Thorns, Leicester, Lincoln, Long Eaton, Longton, Loughborough, Lowdham, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Market Harborough, Market Rasen, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Melton Mowbray, and Metheringham, amongst others.

The project promises to make travelling more accessible and enjoyable for all EMR customers.