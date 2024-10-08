Railway Interior Innovation Summit Europe 2024 set for November in Essen, Germany

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

RedCabin’s Railway Interior Innovation Summit Europe 2024 will bring together key industry leaders in Essen, Germany, to discuss the future of train interiors, sustainability and passenger experience.

Credit: RedCabin

RedCabin has announced that the Railway Interior Innovation Summit Europe 2024 will take place from 5-7 November at Webers – Das Hotel im Ruhrturm, Essen, Germany. The event follows the success of its North American edition in Montreal earlier this year, which attracted manufacturers, operators, designers, suppliers, associations and government agencies.

The European summit will feature sessions including a panel discussion on luxury train interiors, a roundtable on circularity, as well as multiple networking opportunities. With decision-makers from the railway interiors sector expected to attend, the event aims to foster collaboration across the value chain to enhance the passenger experience. Attendees will include Deutsche Bahn, Norske Tog, OBB, Stadler, Alstom, and CAF.

Key topics of discussion at the Railway Interior Innovation Summit Europe will address challenges and trends in the railway interior industry, such as the evolution of train interiors, sustainability and collaboration. On the final day, delegates will have the opportunity for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of a prominent facility.

Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin, emphasised the importance of the summit in driving innovation and collaboration, stating, “With more passengers turning to rail as a sustainable form of travel, it’s exciting to be welcoming delegates to Germany to hear leading discussions on the future of the rail. The summit continues to be a place of innovation and collaboration, with this event also home to the Rail Interiors Awards, which are taking place on the penultimate day of the summit.”

The event will also host the Rail Interiors Awards, which recognises excellence in engineering and design across six categories. The awards, a joint project by RedCabin and Mark Allen Group, feature trophies designed by zweigrad Design and produced by Sekisui Kydex. In additions Siemens will be hosting the summit, providing delegates with an exclusive tour of its facility on the final day. The summit is sponsored by Sekisui Kydex, Senoplast, Perrone, 3M, Lantal, Wabtec, PriestmanGoode and BFW Group.