Southeastern and Hitachi Rail agree on new deal for UK’s fastest trains

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 December 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Southeastern and Hitachi Rail have signed a new maintenance contract for the Class 395 “Javelin” trains, aimed at reducing costs, improving availability and continuing a £27 million refurbishment programme.

Credit: Southeastern

Southeastern and Hitachi Rail have announced that they have finalised a new agreement for the maintenance of the iconic Class 395 “Javelin” trains, a move set to increase the number of units available for service daily while continuing a £27 million refurbishment programme.

The flagship fleet’s maintenance will transition to in-house management by Southeastern, with Hitachi providing technical support and spare parts. This shift from a Train Service Agreement (TSA) to a Technical Support & Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) is designed to reduce overall maintenance costs and provide savings for taxpayers, while ensuring uninterrupted service for customers.

Since their introduction in 2009, the Class 395 trains have been maintained by Hitachi at the Ashford Train Maintenance Centre. The fleet serves High-Speed routes between London St Pancras International and Ashford International, alongside standard rail services across Kent, connecting destinations such as Canterbury, Dover and Margate.

The collaboration between Southeastern and Hitachi has been extended to at least 2027, securing the expertise and global supply chain access of Hitachi Rail. Southeastern will also integrate some of Hitachi’s existing workforce under the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE), ensuring continuity and retaining skilled personnel.

The £27 million refurbishment program is progressing, with interior upgrades more than halfway complete. The last upgraded unit is expected to enter service by spring 2024. This will be followed by further enhancements, including a new external livery and updated onboard customer information systems, aimed at improving passenger experience.

Mark Johnson, Southeastern’s Engineering Director, said: “Our highspeed fleet is a flagship of Southeastern and the wider UK railway, and therefore maintaining them to the highest possible standards is vital. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and continuing to work with Hitachi to deliver the best possible service for our customers.”

Angus Thom, Senior Director OS&M Operations at Hitachi Rail, said: “Hitachi Rail is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Southeastern. We are collaborating closely to facilitate a smooth transition ahead of the new maintenance contract starting in January 2025.”

The new maintenance arrangements, starting January 12, 2025, aim to enhance fleet availability, reduce costs, and maintain high service standards. For Southeastern’s customers, there will be no changes to services or timetables, ensuring continuity and reliability on one of the UK’s busiest rail networks.