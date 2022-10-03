Global Railway Review Weekly News Roundup

0 SHARES

Craig Waters, Editor of Global Railway Review, explores what made the headlines in the rail industry during week 26-30 September 2022.

Welcome to the Global Railway Review weekly news round-up. There were constant breaking news developments in the rail industry throughout the past week. Patriot Rail announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Delta Southern Railroad in order to enhance their presence for passengers in Louisiana. Alstom announced the signing of two contracts; the first was an agreement with Polo Mercitalia of the FS Group to supply an additional 20 new generation Traxx DC3 electric locomotives, while the second was a contract with Ferromex to carry out preventive and corrective maintenance on 186 locomotives from the Ferromex fleet.

Check out more of the biggest stories from the past week below!

RSSB sign MoU with Korea Railroad Research Institute

It was announced that the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI). This MoU will enable more collaboration in research and development between the two companies in order to further improve railway safety. Read the full story here.

Alpha Trains order 15 Siemens Mobility Vectron MS locomotives

In rolling stock news, Alpha Trains announced that it had ordered 15 additional Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility as part of a previous framework agreement between the two companies, signed back in November 2021. With this latest order, the Alpha Trains locomotives fleet will increase to 463 locomotives. Read the full story here.

AI project to facilitate the advancement of driverless regional trains launched

Last week, an AI research project to create methodologies for driverless regional trains was launched by Siemens and its partners. The safe.trAIn project will have a budget of €23 million available and will run until the end of 2024. Read the full story here.

Etihad Rail conclude knowledge transfer programme with DB

Etihad Rail announced the conclusion of their joint knowledge transfer programme with Deutsche Bahn ahead of schedule. The programme, which started in 2013, oversaw the establishment of the joint venture Etihad Rail DB. Read the full story here.

Thank you for your continued support of Global Railway Review! Remember to keep coming back to the site to get the latest breaking news in the industry, feature articles and exciting interviews, with new content added every day!